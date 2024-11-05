Voters line up to cast votes at SMU and other nearby voting sites

Students and local residents lined up at polling places across North Texas on Tuesday, including at SMU’s Hughes Trigg Student Center, eager to cast their ballots in the contentious presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.
Voters on campus and at other nearby polling locations explained why they cast their ballots.
“Voting is one of the most powerful ways we can have a say in shaping our community’s future,” said Claire Dawson, 36, a marketing director and Highland Park resident who cast her ballot at University Park United Methodist Church on Caruth Boulevard.
Julia White, 22, voted at the same polling location as Dawson. White came back to Dallas to vote in her hometown along with her parents.
“I drove from my college town, Norman, Oklahoma, down here to vote,” she said. “It wasn’t too bad, it only took 15 minutes.”
SMU student Kailee Cawley also said voting went quickly at the church.
“I decided to come vote here since I am in between classes right now,” Cawley said. “I was worried I would be late to my class after this, but I came at a good time so the lines were not too long.”
Polls remained open in Dallas County until 7 p.m. Election results are expected to start rolling in shortly after polls close.
Voters also lined the halls of SMU’s Hughes-Trigg student center Tuesday afternoon and just before polls closed. “I voted today because I wanted to see equality and progress made for the future, ” said Sage Thompson, 19, a visual arts major. I’m really passionate about everyone having equal rights and doing things that they see fit doing with their own bodies.”
Melanie Verdi, 20, said she voted in hopes of making a difference and seeing a change.
“I think vice president Harris’s policies align with social justice and loving thy neighbor which I truly believe in,” she said. “I’m also a big advocate for women’s reproductive freedom. I think women should have the choice over their own bodies and the government shouldn’t tell them what to do.”
Some professors and faculty on campus took a break in the middle of their busy schedules to vote at the student center.
Carlos Zarazaga, an economist and economics professor at the university, said he feels as though you have the right to speak only if you get up and vote.
“Everyone feels that they have a say, and that they can complain “oh i don’t like this person,” but do they bother to vote?” he said. “There are very different views from both candidates, some people think one is better than the other, but you have to find out what you think. “
Voters at SMU and across Dallas said a number of national issues drove the presidential election, including women’s reproductive rights.
“Having a daughter has really influenced my decision on who to vote for,” said Heather Peracchi, a Dallas resident. “I want her to be able to feel safe and know she is able to make her own choices for her body.”
Immigration reform and the Texas border have also been ongoing political issues in the election for Texas residents and Americans.
“As a Texas resident, I want our borders to be strong and secure while offering immigrants a safe and legal pathway towards entering into the United States,” said Carson Neri, 21.