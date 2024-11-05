The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Voters line up to cast votes at SMU and other nearby voting sites

Sydney Gleiberman,  Sarina Wagle
November 5, 2024
Sarina Wagle
Voters stop at Northway Christian Church in Dallas Tuesday morning to cast their ballots before the lines begin.
Sonia Patel, Alexis Perry, and Hannah White

SMU and Dallas County voters cast ballots on final day of divisive race

Hannah White
Benjamin Omoregbe, a Computer Science major at SMU stands proudly on his decision at SMU’s Hughes-Trigg.

Students and local residents lined up at polling places across North Texas on Tuesday, including at SMU’s Hughes Trigg Student Center, eager to cast their ballots in the contentious presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Voters on campus and at other nearby polling locations explained why they cast their ballots.

“Voting is one of the most powerful ways we can have a say in shaping our community’s future,” said Claire Dawson, 36, a marketing director and Highland Park resident who cast her ballot at University Park United Methodist Church on Caruth Boulevard.

Julia White, 22, voted at the same polling location as Dawson. White came back to Dallas to vote in her hometown along with her parents.

“I drove from my college town, Norman, Oklahoma, down here to vote,” she said. “It wasn’t too bad, it only took 15 minutes.”

SMU student Kailee Cawley also said voting went quickly at the church.

“I decided to come vote here since I am in between classes right now,” Cawley said. “I was worried I would be late to my class after this, but I came at a good time so the lines were not too long.”

Polls remained open in Dallas County until 7 p.m. Election results are expected to start rolling in shortly after polls close.

Voters also lined the halls of SMU’s Hughes-Trigg student center Tuesday afternoon and just before polls closed. “I voted today because I wanted to see equality and progress made for the future, ” said Sage Thompson, 19, a visual arts major. I’m really passionate about everyone having equal rights and doing things that they see fit doing with their own bodies.”

Melanie Verdi, 20, said she voted in hopes of making a difference and seeing a change.

“I think vice president Harris’s policies align with social justice and loving thy neighbor which I truly believe in,” she said. “I’m also a big advocate for women’s reproductive freedom. I think women should have the choice over their own bodies and the government shouldn’t tell them what to do.”

Some professors and faculty on campus took a break in the middle of their busy schedules to vote at the student center.

Carlos Zarazaga, an economist and economics professor at the university, said he feels as though you have the right to speak only if you get up and vote.

“Everyone feels that they have a say, and that they can complain “oh i don’t like this person,” but do they bother to vote?” he said. “There are very different views from both candidates, some people think one is better than the other, but you have to find out what you think. “

Voters at SMU and across Dallas said a number of national issues drove the presidential election, including women’s reproductive rights.

“Having a daughter has really influenced my decision on who to vote for,” said Heather Peracchi, a Dallas resident. “I want her to be able to feel safe and know she is able to make her own choices for her body.”

Immigration reform and the Texas border have also been ongoing political issues in the election for Texas residents and Americans.

“As a Texas resident, I want our borders to be strong and secure while offering immigrants a safe and legal pathway towards entering into the United States,” said Carson Neri, 21.

As clouds hovered over SMU’s campus, students and local residents lined up at the polling place at Hughes Trigg Student Center Tuesday, eager to cast their ballots in the election. For many first-time voters, like junior engineering major Delaney Prebble, 20, voting was an honor and a duty that is vital for every American to participate in.

“I’ve been looking forward to participating in election season since I was little,” Prebble said.“I’m voting because I care about the future of our country, and as a young citizen, I believe we are the future, and we are the ones who will make change happen.”

In the early morning, lines at Hughes Trigg remained long as people began queuing up as early as 7 a.m. and patiently waited to vote.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 466 voters cast ballots at the SMU voting center location, according to the Dallas County Elections Department website. As of Tuesday in Dallas County, 660,148 in-person and mail-in votes, or 44.9 percent of registered voters, were cast during early voting in Dallas County, according to the Texas Secretary of State Office website.

A variety of issues brought voters to the vote center on SMU’s campus.

“Healthcare rights are a significant reason I am voting, especially considering the younger generations that will be impacted,” said Jack Meehan, 22, a senior engineering student at SMU.

Throughout the lines, discourse about essential topics that will impact voters, such as inflation, immigration, and women’s rights, were discussed.

SMU senior physics student Hannah Siegel, 22, was interested in two major races on the ballot, the U.S. presidential race between U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and the race for the Texas seat in the U.S. Senate between incumbent Ted Cruz and Colin Allred.

“There’s a lot of issues that these candidates are talking about that are really important to me, especially one of them being Israel as a Jewish-American,” Seigel said.

SMU Senior physics student Hannah Siegel, 22, voted Tuesday on campus. She says this election is important for the nation and Texas. (Sydney Glieberman)

SMU played a vital role in encouraging students and faculty to vote, said Daniel Margolis, a graduate student majoring in applied math, 32.

“I am in Student Senate and a democracy fellow, which encouraged me to vote, so I did,” he said.

Voters began their day early at another nearby polling place at Northway Christian Church, at 7202 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas, where Thomas John, 53, returned to the country after a lengthy work trip to ensure he could vote on Election Day.

“I just decided [who to vote for] this morning,” John said. “It’s my civil obligation to do this.”

Connor, 24, who asked that his last name not be used, elected to vote on Tuesday rather than voting early to experience the in-person voting option.

“I’ve never done it before in person, and I just wanted to try it out,” he said. “It was pretty nice.”

The voter experience, whether on election day, early voting, or via absentee ballot, is not the most significant priority for voters, though. Polarizing views from each respective party are commanding the attention of voters. Abortion rights are a leading factor for voters like Belinda Keeley, 54, a resident of Dallas.

“According to the rhetoric, [the election] sounds contentious,” Keeley said. “It is important to vote in general so we can make our voices heard.”

Will Durkee, 42, said he is more concerned about issues surrounding a local school board rather than the presidency itself.

“There are some local issues for the school board, raising some money, a school bond for the local school district,” Durkee said. “I mean, I did a protest vote in the presidential one because I think they’re both utterly unacceptable choices.”

Durkee didn’t want to give more details.

Back at SMU’s Hughes Trigg voting center, lines continued to grow with a bustling atmosphere as the afternoon approached. Voters left the polls proudly displaying their “I Voted” stickers, knowing that their vote was impactful.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

