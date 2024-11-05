On the ground from the Allred election watch party

Nov. 5 brought a mix of anticipation and tension to Rep. Colin Allred’s Election Watch Party in his hometown of Dallas at Longhorn Ballroom. The NFL linebacker and civil rights attorney turned Democratic candidate, embraced his Texas roots with a mix of country and pop hits playing as supporters arrived.

Dressed for a hopeful celebration, crowds gathered around two large screens flanking the stage, watching live poll coverage by MSNBC. The audience cheered each time the reporter announced a lead for a Democratic candidate and the energy remained optimistic as incumbent U.S. Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) slowly gained in the polls. Danielle Ellis, 25, cheered among the throng with her dad.

“Colin [Allred] was really involved in our Highland Park football teams growing up,” Ellis said. “He has always been lovely to the Dallas community, and I remember seeing him as a figurehead around the city growing up. That’s why I voted for him.”

Allred’s bid for the U.S. Senate against Cruz comes after a Democrat has not won statewide office in Texas for three decades, the longest statewide losing streak in the U.S. In 2018, Allred was one of two Democrats that year to flip U.S. House seats in Texas.

Democrats in the audience noted appreciation for Allred’s campaign base to improve access to healthcare, including strengthening the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights.

“I am here for women’s rights. I already have preconditions that would make me have a high risk pregnancy,” said Katie Henshaw, 25. “I just hope that I will forever have a say for what goes on with my body.”

Both Dallas natives and new Dallas residents came to watch Allred speak. New to the Dallas community from New York, William Sandoval, 30, voted to make sure his voice was heard.

“In New York, nearly everyone is a Democrat, but here politics is more of a conversation,” said Sandoval. “I’m hoping to see a Blue Wave in Texas tonight.”

Recent polling showed Allred losing the senate race to Cruz by about 8% of the vote.

“We are fighting for our world and we will see it through,” said Wendy Davis, American lawyer and Democratic politician from Fort Worth.