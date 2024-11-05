Election night parties lose their spark on and around campus

Barley House was quiet on election night, rare for the college pub usually filled with SMU students. The scent of freshly-fried, golden-brown fries wafted through the crisp autumn air on the pub’s patio. The soft glow of string lights illuminated gleaming cocktail glasses. The air was eerily still, and the soft buzz of overlapping conversations rose and fell. College students and patrons awaited the start of the election with freshly drawn beverages waiting to be sipped.

The near-campus spot has been a go-to spot for all kinds of watch parties in the past. In 2016, for example, the bar was full of election watchers. But this year, Barley House’s management said they were not interested in showing the coverage on its many TVs. A manager at Barley House, who declined to give reporters her name, said she hadn’t planned to show the election news at all.

“Watch parties don’t belong in bars,” she said. “I’d rather not get my employees involved.”

About 25 people sat on the patio, while the interior of the bar was nearly empty, with only about six patrons. Of the handful of TVs on the patio, only one showed live election coverage. When NBC anchors announced that Pennsylvania’s polls had closed, the conversations continued as if it were just another night.

Down the street from Barley House, SMU students from the Young Conservatives of Texas club held a four-person election party in a small room at the Hughes-Trigg Student Center.

Ryan Musho, who attended the watch party, said that although attendance was low, the group was enthusiastic about gathering for the eventful night and enjoying a sense of community.

“It’s always fun to talk about this with friends and just be part of this community,” he said. “We still have a long way to go, but we’re all cautiously optimistic so far.”

Alec Pedraza, another SMU student, said being involved and strong in important moments like this is crucial and that it directly impacts future generations.

“Vote, even if you think it’s not important, and pay attention because you live in this country, where eventually everything will affect you in the future,” he said.

About seven people attended a watch party for campus Democrats in the Armstrong Commons Light chatter filled the room as election coverage served as background noise. Brent Trussell, 18, stressed the importance of voting, and gave advice to upcoming voters.

“I know a lot of people vote for social reasons, and while that’s important, voting for the core idea of American traditions is also important,” he said.

SMU student Gus Barrett-Larn encouraged young voters to recognize their power in the political space, noting that exercising their right to vote ensures their voices are heard.

“I think young voters make a big impact because we are a different demographic from our parents,” he said. “When voting, you are making your voice heard.”