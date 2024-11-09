The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Men’s basketball recap: SMU defeats Florida A&M

Kennedy Hardeman, Contributor
November 9, 2024
Adriana Rao
SMU basketball player, B.J. Edwards dribbles the ball while Florida A&M basketball player, Kaleb Washington attempts to block him during the game at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas on November 7, 2024.

SMU men’s basketball continued their dominant start to the season with a 102-73 win over Florida A&M, marking the team’s second consecutive game with over 100 points.

Junior guard Boopie Miller, led the charge with 20 points, including 17 in the first half, and added 9 assists and 3 steals. B.J. Edwards, a junior guard as well, matched his career high with 13 points, along with seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Senior forward Yohan Traore posted his second career double-double, finishing with 19 points (10-12 FT) and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Chuck Harris added 15 points, hitting 4-6 from beyond the arc.

SMU shot 53% from the field and dominated inside, outscoring FAMU 48-26 in the paint. The Mustangs also succeeded in transition, racking up 32 fast-break points, and forced 27 turnovers, turning them into 27 points. Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton contributed 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, while senior guard Kario Oquendo had two blocks and three steals. As a team, SMU recorded 7 blocks and 10 steals, with BJ Edwards, Miller, and Oquendo each picking up 3 steals.

The Mustangs efficiently moved the ball ,finishing with 23 assists on 35 field goals. Miller led the way with 9 assists, while Edwards added 6. SMU’s free-throw shooting was also strong, hitting 81.5% (22-27), while FAMU made 76.9% of its attempts (20-26). With 198 total points in their first two games, SMU’s offensive depth and defensive intensity set the tone for the rest of their season.

The Mustangs return to action on Monday, Nov. 11, when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans at 7 p.m. CT in Moody Coliseum.

