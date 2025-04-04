The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU women’s basketball head coach, Toyelle Wilson fired by new athletic director

Tyler Welch, Contributor
April 4, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
Damon Evans, SMU’s athletic director fired women’s basketball head coach Toyelle Wilson on March 30. Wilson became SMU’s first Black female head coach.

In his first significant move as athletic director, Damon Evans fired Toyelle Wilson, head coach of the women’s basketball team. SMU released a statement on Sunday, March 30.

The decision comes after Wilson’s team limped to a 10-20 record, with a 2-16 showing in the ACC. The season ended on a historic 14-game losing streak, the longest in school history.

“We appreciate Toyelle and her staff for their dedication and positive impact on SMU, our student-athletes and our women’s basketball program over the past four seasons,” Evans said. “Their commitment to integrity and the well-being of our student-athletes has been invaluable. We wish them and their families success in their future endeavors.”

Wilson, the first Black female head coach at SMU, had a 55-64 record over four seasons. In 2022-23, she led the Mustangs to a 17-13 record and an appearance in the WNIT.

With other programs like men’s soccer, volleyball, football and men’s basketball quickly adapting to the ACC, women’s basketball was one of the programs to truly struggle in the power conference. Evans cited his expectation for trophies as the reason for the move in a press release.

“However, with the investments the university and our donors have made in support of SMU Athletics, we have shown we belong in the ACC and expect to compete for championships,” Evans said. “With all that our campus and community have to offer—the value of an SMU degree, our prime location in Dallas, our top-tier facilities, the NIL opportunities for our student-athletes and more—we believe we are well-positioned to stand alongside the nation’s best programs.”

A search will begin immediately to fill the posting.

