Finding your G.I.F.T: SMU alumnus R. Mateo Magdaleno inspires students with passion

Syra Castillo, General Assignment Reporter
October 7, 2025
Syra Castillo
R. Mateo Magdaleno speaks about finding your G.I.F.T. at Oren Family Auditorium

When R. Mateo Magdaleno ‘06 stepped onto the stage, he didn’t stay there long. Within moments, Magdaleno walked through the aisles, shaking hands, laughing and radiating the same energy that has defined his life’s mission: to help others discover their G.I.F.T., which he describes as being “Grounded in Faith and Truth.”

On Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Hughes-Trigg Oren Family Auditorium, Magdaleno’s keynote address was part of SMU’s Social Change and Intercultural Engagement (SCIE) Office’s Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 celebration.

As an SMU alumnus and motivational speaker, he explained that finding your truth and purpose is not something to be discovered but something to be lived.

“For many years, I was ashamed to tell people who I was because I was afraid,” he said. “But, I realized, that standing in your truth is not being ashamed of who you are.”

During his time at SMU, Magdaleno faced periods of homelessness, often relying on the kindness of professors and university staff. After sharing his situation with them, he received support.

“Every Friday, my professors would have food for me,” he said.

Magdaleno emphasized the importance of truly knowing oneself, not just what one does, but who one is.

He shared his own “failed hierarchy of needs” as a cautionary tale, encouraging students to reflect on the foundation of their own lives.

“If you don’t take care of yourself now, it will catch up to you later,” he said. “Get sleep, take care of yourself, because it all starts here.”

Building on this foundation, Magdaleno encouraged the audience to embrace joy, even in its simplest forms.

“You see, what happens in our lives is that sometimes [joy] is beaten out of us,” Magdaleno said. “But, to find it again, you have to go back to your childhood.”

For Magdaleno, that meant reconnecting with the simple things that made him happy during his childhood: singing and dancing.

He addressed the pressures of people-pleasing, urging the audience to set boundaries and honor their own needs.

“Some of us don’t need a jail to keep ourselves in prison,” he said. “It’s you, it’s me. I keep myself in prison—’Oh, what are they going to think?’ But true freedom is being able to say no, being able to say yes, and being able to show up as you are.”

Turning the lesson into an interactive exercise, he had the audience repeat after him: “Thank you for the opportunity, but no thank you.”

The auditorium, at first timid in repeating the phrase, grew louder with each repetition until the room was filled with a collective affirmation of self-respect and empowerment.

The auditorium was uplifted, and it wasn’t just Magdaleno’s words that left an impression.

Students wait in line to speak with R. Mateo Magdaleno
(Syra Castillo)

One attendee, Savannah Lindau, a current student in SMU’s Executive MBA program, explained why she chose to come.

“I really appreciate getting to do multicultural and interdisciplinary events on the SMU campus,” she said. “I wanted to take advantage of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mateo’s story is really fascinating and inspiring. I wanted to learn more from him.”

For the university, Magdaleno’s message aligned perfectly with the goals of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Dr. Jennifer “JJ” Jones, executive director of student development and engagement and director of the SCIE office, explained why Magdaleno was chosen as the keynote speaker.

“Particularly because he is an SMU alum, and in the journey that he’s traveled in his life is just profound,” she said. “I think he’s an inspiration for students who are going through hard times in their lives.”

Magdaleno concluded his keynote by reflecting on the hidden struggles people carry, no matter their success or wealth.

“Oftentimes, people with great wealth hide alone,” he said. “They show up full of pain. We all put on masks for different reasons, and I’ve learned that everyone—no matter their background—faces challenges.”

He used these reflections to bring the audience back to his initial message: living fully in one’s G.I.F.T.

“Please do not ever be ashamed of your gift,” he said. “Go step into your gift. Step into your truth. Be grounded in faith and truth.”

Syra Castillo
Syra is a senior majoring in English with minors in Italian and journalism.