SMU victorious over Prairie View A&M in inaugural meeting

Mark Reese SMU and PVAM players clash on the field in Ford Stadium on Saturday.

The SMU Mustangs recovered their winning record Saturday with a 69-0 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Prairie View won their conference last year under head coach Leonard “Bubba” Dooley. This is Dooley’s second season with the Panthers.

QB Preston Stone, the crown jewel of this season’s SMU offense, threw a whopping five touchdown passes in this matchup. SMU further proved the power of their 2023 offense with a total of 556 yards to Prairie View’s 156.

The Mustangs’ 1-0 record after their first game was balanced out with a 34-14 loss to the University of Oklahoma last weekend.

“For three and a half quarters, it was pretty much even-matched,” said SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee about the Oklahoma loss. “Both defenses had a lot to do with that.”

The Mustangs’ determination was evident with their two touchdowns in the first quarter against Prarie View.

Cameron Robertson and Chris Megginson earned TDs late in the quarter with a blocked field goal recovery. Megginson ran for 53 yards on his recovery.

“The first two drives, offensively, we could’ve been a lot cleaner,” said Lashlee. “And that matters.”

The Mustang defense had a spectacular second half to match the first, with Jordan Kerley opening the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown pass to have the ponies lead 49-0 against Prarie View.

Camar Wheaton also had a big night for rushing yards. This game brought Wheaton’s first major action of the season, with three straight carries at only 7 minutes into the third quarter.

Prairie View’s offense weakened greatly at the bottom of the third quarter. Kevin Jennings made an epic 23-yard touchdown to Joey Bruszer. This was Bruszer’s first touchdown of the season.

The Mustangs went on to land three more touchdowns in the third quarter, putting them at 69-0 over the Panthers.

“We’re playing a lot of guys, we had three catches, though we threw for 300 yards,” said Lashlee in a post-game press conference.

Zane Minors and Jamarious Brooks were standouts in the fourth quarter, gaining yards against the Panthers and getting the Mustangs two first downs each.

Prairie View’s offense was left immobile all fourth quarter, as they were all game. The blowout ended with a Mustang win 69-0.

“Everybody played well,” Lashlee said in a post-game press conference.

“It’s good to know that six different guys caught touchdowns,” Lashlee added.

The Mustangs will face TCU next Saturday in Fort Worth for the Iron Skillet.

“We’re about to play the best offense we’ve played all year next week,” Lashlee said.