SMU Bowl Eligible After 69-10 Victory Over Tulsa

A small crowd of fans gathered in Gerald J. Ford Stadium to see SMU secure a 69-10 victory in the Mustangs’ homecoming game.

Saturday morning’s showers kept many Mustangs from participating in Homecoming traditions such as the parade and the boulevard, but the rain cleared in time for the 11 a.m. football game.

SMU offense came out fighting and put a 74-yard touchdown on the board 50 seconds into the game.

High spirits continued as more fans entered the stands throughout the first half. SMU dominated on all fronts with multiple interceptions and closed the half with 52 points.

Tulsa’s sole rebuttal in the first half was a field goal for three points in the first quarter.

Shortly after Homecoming royalty was announced at halftime, the SMU student section cleared and few fans remained to see the Mustangs finish the game.

Despite the empty stands, the Mustangs kept up their performance on the field. They scored another two touchdowns in the third quarter, and Collin Rogers kicked a 22-yard field goal in the final minutes of the fourth.

Tulsa receiver Kamdyn Benjamin got the Golden Hurricane’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs boosted their overall record to 6-2 and are 4-0 in the AAC. Preston Stone had 371 passing yards against Tulsa, smashing his previous record of 300 yards against both Temple and Prairie View A&M this season.

The Mustangs are now bowl eligible and are set to face the Rice Owls away on Nov. 4th.