Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU sororities, university announces

Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU as its newest sorority, the university announced Thursday.

“The Panhellenic Council is thrilled to welcome Alpha Delta Pi back to the Hilltop following a successful expansion effort,” Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Ashley Fitzpatrick said.

Alpha Delta Pi once had a chapter on campus when the university opened its doors in 1915, Fitzpatrick added.

The university decided between Alpha Delta Pi and Alpha Phi. SMU evaluated alumni support, chapter management, new member education, diversity efforts and more in their decision, Fitzpatrick said.

The sorority will collaborate with SMU about how to best return to campus, she added. Details and timelines for onboarding will be published on the Fraternity and Sorority Life website in the coming weeks.

Alpha Delta Pi joins campus as Gamma Phi Beta exits. The sorority announced weeks ago this would be their last year as a chapter at SMU.