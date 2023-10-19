Latest Stories
The new sorority joins campus as part of FSLs expansion efforts.
Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU sororities, university announces
October 19, 2023
Experience all of the fall activities Dallas has to offer, like the Texas State Fair!
Things to do in the Dallas area this fall season
October 19, 2023
The Tate Lecture ends early after audience members began shouting about the conflicts in Gaza.
Tate Lecture ends early after argument erupts over Israel-Hamas conflict
October 19, 2023
Th university moved down in rankings, but Provost Loboa says this is because of changes in the ranking system itself.
SMU drops in US News & World Report rankings
October 18, 2023
Existential crises in American politics seem to happen once every century.
OPINION: An “existential crisis” in American politics
October 18, 2023
Remembering Honor Wallace
October 17, 2023

Ellis Rold, Editor-in-Chief
October 19, 2023
Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU as its newest sorority, the university announced Thursday.

“The Panhellenic Council is thrilled to welcome Alpha Delta Pi back to the Hilltop following a successful expansion effort,” Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Ashley Fitzpatrick said.

Alpha Delta Pi once had a chapter on campus when the university opened its doors in 1915, Fitzpatrick added.

The university decided between Alpha Delta Pi and Alpha Phi. SMU evaluated alumni support, chapter management, new member education, diversity efforts and more in their decision, Fitzpatrick said.

The sorority will collaborate with SMU about how to best return to campus, she added. Details and timelines for onboarding will be published on the Fraternity and Sorority Life website in the coming weeks.

Alpha Delta Pi joins campus as Gamma Phi Beta exits. The sorority announced weeks ago this would be their last year as a chapter at SMU.
The Tate Lecture ends early after audience members began shouting about the conflicts in Gaza.
Tate Lecture ends early after argument erupts over Israel-Hamas conflict
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
Th university moved down in rankings, but Provost Loboa says this is because of changes in the ranking system itself.
SMU drops in US News & World Report rankings
Remembering Honor Wallace
The award-winning journalist spoke in front of the SMU community last week.
The hour with Hinojosa
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
Students presented films at a showcase put on by the film department Thursday.
Filmmakers get real at student film showcase
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
The Japanese American visual artist teaches courses on painting, drawing and observation at SMU. Photo credit: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda
SMU professor paints with purpose, honors Japanese American roots

