November 20, 2023
Things to do on and around campus this Thanksgiving

Sara Hummadi, News Editor
November 20, 2023
Mike Overall

If you’re staying on campus this Thanksgiving break, or are just from the area, this list is for you.

What’s open on campus?

Hughes Trigg Student Center
Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: Closed

Umphrey Lee Dining
Monday and Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Arnold Dining
Monday and Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Wednesday – Saturday: Closed.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mac’s Place
Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Market
Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Chick-Fil-A
Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Panera Bread
Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Things to do off-campus:

NFL Games
Thursday: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m., San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks at 7:20 p.m.

Thanksgiving at the Westin
Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Visit the Westin Galleria in Dallas for a Thanksgiving buffet cooked by an award winning chef. You can buy tickets here.

Thanksgiving Magic Show
Saturday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Dallas Comedy Club.
Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Thanksgiving Buffet and Watch Party
Thursday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Visit the Village Country Club for a buffet and NFL watch party. Tickets are $45 and you can get them here.

Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Thursday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you feel like getting a workout in, you can run in the YMCA Dallas Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. Find more information here.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Stay in and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
