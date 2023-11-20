Things+to+do+on+and+around+campus+this+Thanksgiving

If you’re staying on campus this Thanksgiving break, or are just from the area, this list is for you.

What’s open on campus?

Hughes Trigg Student Center

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: Closed



Umphrey Lee Dining

Monday and Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Arnold Dining

Monday and Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: Closed.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Mac’s Place

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Market

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Chick-Fil-A

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Panera Bread

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: Closed.

Things to do off-campus:

NFL Games

Thursday: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m., San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks at 7:20 p.m.

Thanksgiving at the Westin

Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Visit the Westin Galleria in Dallas for a Thanksgiving buffet cooked by an award winning chef. You can buy tickets here.

Thanksgiving Magic Show

Saturday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Dallas Comedy Club.

Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Thanksgiving Buffet and Watch Party

Thursday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit the Village Country Club for a buffet and NFL watch party. Tickets are $45 and you can get them here.

Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

Thursday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

If you feel like getting a workout in, you can run in the YMCA Dallas Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. Find more information here.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Stay in and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.