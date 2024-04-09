WE LOOKED UP!

Amazon Prime Leaderboard
Grace Bair, Social Media Editor • April 9, 2024
Students, staff, and community members gather to watch the eclipse surpass totality Monday, April 8, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. People set up chairs and blankets as they watch the solar eclipse on Dallas Hall lawn. (©EllaMiller/SMU)
Instagram

The total solar eclipse at SMU
Mikaila Neverson, News Editor
April 9, 2024
Students%2C+staff%2C+and+community+members+gather+to+watch+the+eclipse+surpass+totality+Monday%2C+April+8%2C+2024+in+Dallas%2C+Texas.+People+set+up+chairs+and+blankets+as+they+watch+the+solar+eclipse+on+Dallas+Hall+lawn.+%28%C2%A9EllaMiller%2FSMU%29
Gallery2 Photos
Ella Miller
Students, staff, and community members gather to watch the eclipse surpass totality Monday, April 8, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. People set up chairs and blankets as they watch the solar eclipse on Dallas Hall lawn. (©EllaMiller/SMU)

Dallas Hall lawn was filled with students, faculty, staff and families from nearby neighborhoods with their telescopes and glasses, waiting to witness this astrological phenomenon.

Damian Pirko, a Freshman majoring in Markets and Culture, shared his excitement for the day.

“I’m excited because everyone’s been talking about it. It hasn’t happened in a while, and it seems like something that I don’t get to experience much,” Pirko said.

Dallas Hall saw its first visitors starting at 11 a.m. SMU passed out blue eclipse glasses with the school’s logo to attendees. By 12:45 p.m. Dallas Hall lawn was packed with spectators.

Additionally, both The Daily Campus and Program Council set up tables, blankets and yard games to pass the time.

The Meadows Museum also held a Total Eclipse of the Art event from noon to 2:30 p.m., where visitors could snag a pair of glasses and view the eclipse from the terrace to see how the sculptures looked in the different lighting conditions.

Students, staff, and community members gather to watch the eclipse surpass totality Monday, April 8, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. People set up chairs and blankets as they watch the solar eclipse on Dallas Hall lawn. (©EllaMiller/SMU) (Ella Miller)

Many questioned if the weather would cooperate. There were expectations of full cloud coverage, but there were breaks in the clouds, so when the eclipse reached totality, it was a clear view.

SMU President R. Gerald Turner was in attendance and shared similar concerns before totality.

“I’m hopeful that we can have the opportunity to see it,” Turner said. “We’ve already got a good crowd, obviously. But everybody’s excited about it, and I just hope we’re able to get the full effect.”

During totality, the clouds parted, and Dallas Hall erupted in roars of cheers and clapping.

Danah Al-Hashmi, a Junior majoring in Biology, shared how glad she was to be in Dallas to see it.

“I just think the number of coincidences for all of us to be on campus at the same time in Dallas where totality is happening with my friends is such an amazing life long memory that I’m going to have.”
