SMU’s Real Talk talks Project 2025

Owen Bartosh, Contributor
September 25, 2024
SMU's Real Talk talks Project 2025
Courtesy of the Social Change and Intercultural Engagement

On Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, students, faculty, and staff met in the Hughes-Trigg Chamber to discuss Project 2025 in an open way as a part of the “Real Talk” series hosted by the Office of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement.

Project 2025 is a political initiative published by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. The initiative looks to reshape the U.S. federal government.

“Real Talk is a program I host once a month, open to all of the SMU community,” Brandon Kitchin, director of social change, said. “I want to encourage healthy discussion, healthy debate, and I hope people will connect and make points that make you think.”

The discussion opened with students and staff sharing their preconceived ideas about Project 2025 and what they have heard on social media, from others, and from the presidential candidates.

“I know in Project 2025 it talks about dismantling the federal education system, which I disagree with,” freshman Max Keating said. “But I know there are hundreds of pages, so I’m interested in learning more.”

During the discussion, students offered opinions for and against the proposals within Project 2025.

“The discussion was really good,” Jay Guillory, a staff member, said. “It was great to hear from both sides and learn.”

However, the discussion was not favored by all students.

“I think we needed a little stronger of a moderator, and I think my views were not changed,” Sophie Rowe, a freshman, said. “I am very politically active, so I wasn’t expecting to have my mind changed.”

Overall, most attendees thought the forum was beneficial and look forward to other discussion events.

“It’s really exciting to have this kind of dialogue on campus” Chuck Donaldson, a Meadows counselor said. “I never really get to participate in these kinds of forums, so it was good to hear and see people discuss.”

The Office of Social Change and Community Engagement will host the next “Real Talk” in October.

