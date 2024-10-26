A Real Talk on rap and current American politics

On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 5 p.m., Brandon Kitchin hosted the “Real Talk” of the month: Welcome to/Still in America: A Rap Analysis of the Current State of Affairs. The goal of the discussion was to listen, analyze, and discuss rapper Lecrae’s songs “Welcome to America” (2014) and “Still in America” (2022), and view American politics through the lens of the lyrics.

Brandon Kitchin, social change coordinator of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement Office (SCIE), moderated the talk. He wanted to encourage SMU students to engage with current politics and the election.

“I wanted to stick to the theme of the election cycle,” Kitchin said. “This is my most creative approach to a Real Talk…[using] art and rap and hip hop, which I’m a big fan of.”

Real Talk allows students, faculty, and staff to gather and discuss political topics in a controlled environment. It aims to spark critical thinking and understanding of different views. Overall, twenty-four people attended that night’s Real Talk.

One of the twenty-four audience members, Mark C. Grafenreed, a current PhD student in religious studies, even brought his son so he could have “an opportunity…to engage…[and] see what open, honest dialogue looks like.”

After introducing the biography of Lecrae, the artist of the analyzed songs, Kitchin went through the night’s format and prepared to play the first song.

He first played “Welcome to America” (2014). The song discusses the political corruption within America and addresses the political divisions. Audience members pointed out how the three verses of the song all come from a different perspective: the first is from a marginalized American, the second is from a veteran who served the country, and the last one is someone from a third-world country who wishes to immigrate and experience the “American dream.”

After discussing the first song, he played “Still in America” (2022). The song addresses the same political corruption and topics as the first, but is shorter and focuses on more recent events, such as COVID-19 and school shootings.

Audience members agreed the difference was that this song showed how the label “America” is a cover and has set itself to be different from the world with democracy, freedom, and resources but fails to live out the dream. Attendees also said that while America was built on the desire for change and freedom, a majority of people are oppressed by the system and are struggling to make ends meet. The people who have received the benefits are stuck in their ways and do not want to see change occur, but would rather stay comfortable.

Audience member, freshman Dayanara Contreras, noted that the songs reflected current political schism.

“He speaks on the divide and acknowledges when the public tries to hold leaders accountable, they are often viewed as radical or against America,” Contreas said. “It reminded me that we should all advocate for what we believe in and contribute to push for change where it is needed.”

Kitchin wanted audience members to give a prediction of what Lecrae would write about in 2034 if he continued publishing a new song on American politics and corruption every ten years.

Kitchin said he thinks it would be called “What is America?” Vic Clark, building coordinator for the Laura Lee Blanton building, said he believes it would be America spelled backwards.

As people began to leave, everyone shook hands and began to chat afterwards. The discussion was cordial and respectful, creating an environment for all voices in the room to speak. One audience member, freshman Andrew James Thompson, enjoyed the discussion.

“I enjoyed listening to the lyrics and having a discussion with people about the different parts of America really overall,” Thompson said. “I think it was an enjoyable experience, and I’ll look out for when the next Real Talk is happening.”

The following Real Talk will happen in November after the election and will cover the reaction to the new president.