The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

A Real Talk on rap and current American politics

Breanna Beisert, Contributor
October 25, 2024
A Real Talk on rap and current American politics
Courtesy of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement

On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 5 p.m., Brandon Kitchin hosted the “Real Talk” of the month: Welcome to/Still in America: A Rap Analysis of the Current State of Affairs. The goal of the discussion was to listen, analyze, and discuss rapper Lecrae’s songs “Welcome to America” (2014) and “Still in America” (2022), and view American politics through the lens of the lyrics.

Brandon Kitchin, social change coordinator of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement Office (SCIE), moderated the talk. He wanted to encourage SMU students to engage with current politics and the election.

“I wanted to stick to the theme of the election cycle,” Kitchin said. “This is my most creative approach to a Real Talk…[using] art and rap and hip hop, which I’m a big fan of.”

Real Talk allows students, faculty, and staff to gather and discuss political topics in a controlled environment. It aims to spark critical thinking and understanding of different views. Overall, twenty-four people attended that night’s Real Talk.

One of the twenty-four audience members, Mark C. Grafenreed, a current PhD student in religious studies, even brought his son so he could have “an opportunity…to engage…[and] see what open, honest dialogue looks like.”

After introducing the biography of Lecrae, the artist of the analyzed songs, Kitchin went through the night’s format and prepared to play the first song.

He first played “Welcome to America” (2014). The song discusses the political corruption within America and addresses the political divisions. Audience members pointed out how the three verses of the song all come from a different perspective: the first is from a marginalized American, the second is from a veteran who served the country, and the last one is someone from a third-world country who wishes to immigrate and experience the “American dream.”

Lecrae is an American Rapper and Singer, whose songs were analyzed during the talk. (Bree Beisert)

After discussing the first song, he played “Still in America” (2022). The song addresses the same political corruption and topics as the first, but is shorter and focuses on more recent events, such as COVID-19 and school shootings.

Audience members agreed the difference was that this song showed how the label “America” is a cover and has set itself to be different from the world with democracy, freedom, and resources but fails to live out the dream. Attendees also said that while America was built on the desire for change and freedom, a majority of people are oppressed by the system and are struggling to make ends meet. The people who have received the benefits are stuck in their ways and do not want to see change occur, but would rather stay comfortable.

Audience member, freshman Dayanara Contreras, noted that the songs reflected current political schism.

“He speaks on the divide and acknowledges when the public tries to hold leaders accountable, they are often viewed as radical or against America,” Contreas said. “It reminded me that we should all advocate for what we believe in and contribute to push for change where it is needed.”

Kitchin wanted audience members to give a prediction of what Lecrae would write about in 2034 if he continued publishing a new song on American politics and corruption every ten years.

Kitchin said he thinks it would be called “What is America?” Vic Clark, building coordinator for the Laura Lee Blanton building, said he believes it would be America spelled backwards.

As people began to leave, everyone shook hands and began to chat afterwards. The discussion was cordial and respectful, creating an environment for all voices in the room to speak. One audience member, freshman Andrew James Thompson, enjoyed the discussion.

“I enjoyed listening to the lyrics and having a discussion with people about the different parts of America really overall,” Thompson said. “I think it was an enjoyable experience, and I’ll look out for when the next Real Talk is happening.”

The following Real Talk will happen in November after the election and will cover the reaction to the new president.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
People mingle in front of the inflatable pumpkin at the 2024 Crumpkin event. Dallas, TX, SMU, October 18, 2024.
Pumpkin pandemonium hits the SMU campus at ‘It’s The Great Crumpkin, Y’all’ event
Hispanic Heritage Events at SMU
Hispanic Heritage Events at SMU
Trader Joe's fall finds are back in-stores for the season
Trader Joe's fall finds are back in-stores for the season
Katy Perry's failed feminist revamp: old sounds, abusers and bad vibes
Katy Perry's failed feminist revamp: old sounds, abusers and bad vibes
My quest to learn the musical instrument struck a chord much greater than the beautiful sound of a perfect stroke.
I decided to learn the guitar, but I walked away learning more about life
Keer Tanchak's oil painting on the plastic gas door cover. 6.75 inch diameter, inspired by the film "Poor Things," featuring Emma Stone.
How a Volvo XC60 became Dallas’ most unlikely new gallery
More in Politics
Melanie Jackson, an SMU Junior, in Copenhagen, Denmark with her absentee ballot.
OPINION: If I can vote, you can too
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, left, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, take part in a debate for the U.S. Senate hosted by WFAA on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune via POOL
SMU and Dallas watch the Cruz, Allred Senate Debate
Graphic created by journalism students in the Reporting on Human Rights class at SMU.
A guide to voting for SMU students
The SMU debate club hosts the vice presidential debate watch party in McCord auditorium in Dallas Hall, Texas, on October 1, 2024.
VP Debate: Drop in interest, nationally and at SMU
Copyright free stock image
Push to register SMU students to vote as deadline nears
SMU's Real Talk talks Project 2025
SMU's Real Talk talks Project 2025
More in Real Talk
Dr. Lee Spencer (left) and Cynthia Pursley (right) speaking at the the Prevent and Protect Project kickoff, Dallas Texas, Wednesday January 31, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson/SMU)
Making Narcan Accessible: SMU Senate's Prevent and Protect Project
Pamela Zeigler-Petty speaking among the panelists at Fade to Black: Transitioning from Student to Professional on Feb. 1.
Fade to Black Career Panel kicks off Black History Month
Real Talk April 28, 2021
Real Talk April 28, 2021
Real Talk February 18
Real Talk- February 18, 2019
Real Talk - Friday, September 28, 2018
Real Talk hosts Caroline Hogan and Rachel Seidl. Photo credit: smutv
Real Talk - Friday, September 21, 2018