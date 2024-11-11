The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Women’s basketball falls to Old Dominion University in close game

Kennedy Hardeman, Contributor
November 11, 2024
Kennedy Hardeman

In an intense battle that saw early dominance and a late rally, the SMU Mustangs were defeated by Old Dominion University (ODU), 79-70, on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9.

The Mustangs came out strong in the first quarter, with Chantae Embrey playing a pivotal role. She scored on two layups, and Nya Robertson drained a three-pointer, giving SMU a 7-0 lead. However, ODU responded quickly, tying the game at 12-12 after a basket from No. 24 Mikayla Brown.

Despite the tie, Robertson and Embrey continued to contribute offensively, and SMU led 40-39 at halftime.

In the second half, the Mustangs struggled to stay steady in key moments. Though Robertson hit a couple of three-pointers and Ella Brow added a layup off an assist from Robertson, these turnovers became costly. SMU turned the ball over 16 times
throughout the game, and despite grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, only eight points were overturned. Meanwhile, ODU’s offensive execution improved as they gained control of the game in the third quarter.

SMU fought to close the gap in the fourth quarter, with Robertson hitting another three-pointer and making an impressive layup, but ODU’s defense and timely scoring held strong. Despite solid performances from Embrey, Robertson, and Peterson, ODU’s late-game surge led them to a 79-70 victory.

“We had 22 offensive rebounds and only scored eight points off of those. It wasn’t about effort, it was about finishing shots,” said SMU head coach Toyelle Wilson after the game. “We didn’t have a sense of urgency until late, and that hurt us.”

The Mustangs will look to bounce back when they host the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m.

