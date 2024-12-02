The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Women’s basketball extends winning streak after dominating UT Arlington

Kennedy Hardeman, Contributor
December 2, 2024
Courtesy of SMU Athletics

The SMU women’s basketball team extended their winning streak to three games with a commanding 71-46 victory over UT Arlington on Friday, Nov. 29 at Moody Coliseum.

Despite facing an early 12-point deficit in the first quarter, the Mustangs rallied to dominate the final three periods, outscoring the Lady Mavs 58-23. SMU junior guard, Nya Robertson, had a standout performance tying her season-high with 29 points. Senior forward, Jessica Peterson, recorded a career-high 21 rebounds to lead SMU to their third straight win.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Mustangs who struggled in the first quarter with turnovers and missed opportunities. UTA shot 59% from the field to jump to an early lead, and SMU was unable to find a rhythm.

“Well, the first thing was we turned the ball over too much in that first quarter,” said SMU head coach Toyelle Wilson. “We were playing the passing lanes, they were more focused than us, and we were missing layups. We weren’t running our stuff correctly.”

At the top of the second quarter, the Mustangs came alive after a mindset shift. Robertson sparked the offense, scoring 11 points and leading a 9-0 run that gave SMU their first lead of the game. They entered halftime with a slim 34-33 advantage, setting the stage for a dominant second half.

SMU continued their strong play after the break with Peterson reaching double-double status by the third quarter. The Mustangs ended the period on an 8-0 run, building a 17-point lead. Robertson added nine more points in the fourth to finish with 29, while Peterson’s 21 rebounds helped SMU win the battle on the boards with a season-high of 51 rebounds. The team’s defense also stepped up, limiting UTA to just 19% shooting in the second half and forcing 19 turnovers.

“It was just the lock-in, and getting back locked in,” Wilson said. “They had to see a couple shots go down and then they were good.”

The Mustangs’ balanced attack also featured solid plays from junior guard Ella Brow, who led the team with six assists, and junior forward TK Pitts, who set a career high with four blocks. Reflecting on their recent success, Peterson credited the team’s growth after a tough loss earlier in the season.

“I think that losing to Arizona State definitely put a little bit of fire under us,” Peterson said. “We know that we should’ve won that game, but I feel like we came back stronger.”

With the win, SMU improved to 5-1 at home and will next face Missouri in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 5.

