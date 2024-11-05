The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

SMU Women’s basketball defeats North Carolina in season home opener

Kennedy Hardeman, Contributor
November 5, 2024
Courtesy of SMU Athletics

The SMU women’s basketball team opened their 2024 season with a 77-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday, marking their fourth consecutive season-opening win.

Led by a standout 21-point performance from junior Nya Robertson, a transfer from George Washington University, and a double-double from senior Jessica Peterson (16 points, 11 rebounds), the SMU Mustangs overcame an early deficit to take control in the second quarter and never looked back.

After falling behind 6-0 to start the game, SMU battled back, with Robertson igniting the offense during a pivotal 22-5 run to close the second quarter. Peterson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half, helping the Mustangs take a 41-26 lead at halftime. The team kept up the pressure in the third, outscoring N.C. A&T 24-15, while limiting the Aggies to just 31.3% shooting from the field in the period.

Robertson, in her Mustang debut, finished 6-of-15 shooting, including two three-pointers, while also contributing seven rebounds. Peterson, who missed most of last season due to injury, was dominant in her return, recording her first career double-double and adding three blocks.

Zanai Jones chipped in 10 points and set a career-high with seven assists, while senior Chantae Embry added 11 points and nine rebounds. The Mustangs’ defense was key, holding the Aggies to just 37.3% shooting for the game.

SMU’s victory extends their perfect record under head coach Kendra Wilson in season openers to 4-0. The Mustangs now sit at 24-9 at home over the past three seasons. The Mustangs return to action on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they host Old Dominion at 1 P.M. CT in Moody Coliseum.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
The Mustangs toppled the Texans in their home opener game in Moody Coliseum.
SMU marks ACC, ‘Enfield Era’ with 96-62 victory over Tarleton State
Maya Tabron spikes the ball during a match against Nebraska in Dallas, Texas, on September 3, 2024.
SMU dominates against Nebraska in home opener
(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
SMU's Tyreek Smith dunks as the Mustangs run up the scoreboard against Memphis in Moody Coliseum.
SMU finds new head coach for men’s basketball
Chuck Harris, defends the ball from Memphis before either team scores in Moody.
Ponies part with Lanier
Forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (white) looks for an open teammate.
The SMU Women's basketball season is over
More in Sports
The Mustangs started the game strong with an early touchdown from LJ Johnson Jr.
SMU takes down No. 18 Pitt in front of a sold out stadium
The Mustangs walk with a win against Duke after a clutch play that sent the game into overtime.
SMU narrowly takes the victory at Duke in overtime
SMU defeats Stanford 40-10, making the Mustangs bowl-eligible.
SMU bowl-eligible after victory against Stanford
SMU women's volleyball plays against Stanford at home in Moody colosseum in Dallas, Texas, on October 16, 2024.
SMU falls to No. 5 Stanford, comes back to beat Cal Berkeley
Outside hitter, Jamison Wheeler has helped the Mustangs in its inaugural ACC season. Career highlights include being named to the first-team All-AAC in 2022 and 2023.
Women's Volleyball Moves Up in Ranking
SMU victorious over Louisville in first ACC matchup on the road
SMU victorious over Louisville in first ACC matchup on the road
More in Women's
Symposium attendees smile for the camera.
SMU helps women cast a net into the ocean of (net)working
Forward Morgan Moseley (12) gets an offensive rebound for the Pirates in Moody.
SMU flops against Eastern Carolina
The SMU women's soccer team will join the ACC, despite some players' concerns. Courtesy of SMU Athletics.
SMU women's soccer joins AAC, despite some players' concerns
Forward Chantae Embry defends the ball against UC Riverside.
Men and Women's Basketball season opener
Women’s Soccer bound for AAC Championship
Women’s Soccer bound for AAC Championship
People paddle by in a canoe next to a submerged Chevy Corvette in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Hurricane Ian Doesn't Spare SMU Students