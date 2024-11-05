SMU Women’s basketball defeats North Carolina in season home opener

The SMU women’s basketball team opened their 2024 season with a 77-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday, marking their fourth consecutive season-opening win.

Led by a standout 21-point performance from junior Nya Robertson, a transfer from George Washington University, and a double-double from senior Jessica Peterson (16 points, 11 rebounds), the SMU Mustangs overcame an early deficit to take control in the second quarter and never looked back.

After falling behind 6-0 to start the game, SMU battled back, with Robertson igniting the offense during a pivotal 22-5 run to close the second quarter. Peterson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half, helping the Mustangs take a 41-26 lead at halftime. The team kept up the pressure in the third, outscoring N.C. A&T 24-15, while limiting the Aggies to just 31.3% shooting from the field in the period.

Robertson, in her Mustang debut, finished 6-of-15 shooting, including two three-pointers, while also contributing seven rebounds. Peterson, who missed most of last season due to injury, was dominant in her return, recording her first career double-double and adding three blocks.

Zanai Jones chipped in 10 points and set a career-high with seven assists, while senior Chantae Embry added 11 points and nine rebounds. The Mustangs’ defense was key, holding the Aggies to just 37.3% shooting for the game.

SMU’s victory extends their perfect record under head coach Kendra Wilson in season openers to 4-0. The Mustangs now sit at 24-9 at home over the past three seasons. The Mustangs return to action on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they host Old Dominion at 1 P.M. CT in Moody Coliseum.