Cobra Kai’s part two of season six premieres in Irving

Netflix’s hit show Cobra Kai premiered part two of its sixth season at the Alamo Drafthouse Theatre in Irving, Wednesday Nov. 13. Attendees had the opportunity to see episode five, two days before its release on Friday Nov. 15.

Fans from all over Dallas came out to support the series and show their Cobra Kai pride in their best Dojis and Cobra Kai attire. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, two of the show’s stars, attended alongside executive producers and influencers.

The excitement was palpable amongst the fans, actors and everyone involved.

Cobra Kai comes as the spinoff sequel to the iconic 1984 film The Karate Kid. The original film follows Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio, who learns the art of karate from an unassuming repairman Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Noriyuki “Pat” Morita. Daniel uses his newfound knowledge to defeat Cobra Kai, the dojo of LaRusso’s bully, Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka.

Cobra Kai picks up 30 years after Lawrence’s defeat at the All-Valley Tournament of Champions and focuses on the continued rivalry between Lawrence and LaRusso. Lawrence seeks to reopen Cobra Kai and take on LaRusso’s dojo, Miyagi-Do, to prove who’s on top once and for all.

Executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg were excited to direct Cobra Kai as the Karate Kid continues to captivate audiences across the globe. Heald said this project was personal.

“We were six years old when the movie came out, we saw it in the movie theater, old school, before the world of streaming,” Heald said. “So getting to have careers where we become screenwriters and we get to write something like this is really a soulful project from our heart that we’ve been thinking about for 25 years, it’s the project of our lives and it means a lot to us.”

William Zabka said his favorite nod to the original films is in the soundtrack.

“Back in Black is a good one, where they bang up Johnny’s car. Roll With the Changes, Take It On The Run and Eye Of The Tiger are good ones,” Zabka said. “There’s so many great songs.”

After the showing of the first episode of the sixth season, fans left excited for the rest of the season. One fan, Jason Fernandez, felt inspired and nostalgic.

“I’m not a big TV or movie guy, but this was really cool,” Fernandez said. “I think the actors are really down to earth. I’m 53, so I was 11-years-old when The Karate Kid movie came out, and I thought it was so cool.”

Angela Sullivan attended with her son Jasper and was glad to introduce him to the Karate Kid universe, and pass on her love of Cobra Kai and the characters to her son.

“Tonight was really fun. It brings back a lot of old memories,” Sullivan said. “My son and I love Hawk, he’s one of our favorite characters.”

Part two of season six is now available to watch on Netflix.