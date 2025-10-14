The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Tying together hope: Alpha Epsilon Delta makes bracelets for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Natalie Lopez and Tolu Oyesanya
October 13, 2025
Tolu Oyesanya
Two Alpha Epsilon Delta members display the bracelets they made on their wrists.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, health pre-professional society Alpha Epsilon Delta (AED) hosted a bracelet-making event on Thursday, Oct. 9, where members created pink friendship bracelets for breast cancer patients.

“AED is very involved in our philanthropy efforts, especially when it comes to the medical field,” President Ashi Dahiya said. “We love to give our members exposure to participating in medicine in an academic way, but also in a holistic approach as well. The bracelet-making event was definitely influenced by the rise in popularity of friendship bracelets.”

AED partnered with the Bridge Breast Network, a Dallas nonprofit organization that offers diagnostic and treatment services to those who lack access to breast cancer care. The handmade bracelets will be distributed to patients at the Bridge Breast Network’s annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 25.

“They’re going to be handing them out to patients all throughout the month of October,” AED Volunteer Coordinator Kendall Curry said. “The money that they get for that goes to helping women get screening for breast cancer, whether they have insurance or not.”

Involvement in events like this allows students to demonstrate community service and compassion, qualities valued by medical school admission committees.

“They’re looking for well-rounded applicants,” Dahiya said. “Applicants who are genuinely good, compassionate people. Students who come out to volunteer and attend our volunteer events are able to demonstrate their compassion through that. So I’m excited to provide an opportunity for our members too, and anyone, to sort of get that experience.”

After an hour of working together, students finished the bracelets with the hope of spreading positivity to breast cancer patients.

“It’s not only bringing awareness to the issue,” junior Hannah Carper said. “It’s also showcasing that we can make something positive out of something that affects so many people. I hope that it brings a little bit of joy to [the patients] and shows them that somebody out there is thinking about them.”

Looking ahead, AED plans to host additional service events, including a letter-writing event for Soldiers’ Angels and a dental kit assembly for Global Medical Brigades’ upcoming mission trip.

