    Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus

    They will relinquish their charter in May 2024.
    Ellis Rold, Editor-in-Chief
    September 21, 2023
    Hannah O’Gara
    It will be Gamma Phi Beta’s last year on campus at SMU.

    Gamma Phi Beta will no longer have a chapter at SMU as of May 2024, said the sorority today.

    “Our chapter’s executive board has come to the conclusion that we can no longer offer new members the quality new member experience we would like to provide,” they stated via social media this morning.

    Founded at SMU in 1929, the chapter voted earlier this year to relinquish their charter on May 12, 2024.

    Current members will become alumni members at the end of the year, Chapter President Chelsea Emmick told The Daily Campus.

    “We decided that it made the most sense for us if we didn’t spend this year focusing too much on recruitment and instead enjoying the sisterhood we already have.” 

    — Gamma Phi Beta Chapter President Chelsea Emmick

    The chapter owns their house on campus and are unsure of their plans for the house in the future, Emmeck added.

    The news comes as SMU looks to add a new sorority to campus.

    Delegates from existing chapters on campus as well as SMU officials have narrowed it down to two finalists, Alpha Phi and Alpha Delta Pi.

    A vote will take place in early October to decide which chapter will be recommended to join SMU, said Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Ashley Fitzpatrick.

    SMU is evaluating local alumni and national organization support to ensure a new chapter will last.

    A final recommendation will be made to K.C. Mmeje, Vice President of Student Affairs, in the coming weeks and an official decision will be made mid-November, Fitzpatrick added.

    The new chapter will join campus in spring 2024 and will hold an informal recruitment process.
