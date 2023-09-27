Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
September 27, 2023
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
September 27, 2023
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
September 26, 2023
SMU lost to TCU in Saturdays Iron Skillet game 34-17. Next years matchup is the last scheduled game in the longstanding rivalry.
SMU falls short at TCU
September 26, 2023
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
September 22, 2023
It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus
September 21, 2023

SMU student killed in car accident

The suspect is currently being held in Dallas Police custody.
Caleigh Daugherty, Sara Hummadi, and Ceara Johnson
September 26, 2023
SMU+student+Honor+Wallace%2C+19%2C+died+in+the+car+accident+on+Sept.+24.+Photo+provided+by+SMU.
Gallery3 Photos
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
Lynlee Pollis, 27, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. (Courtesy of Dallas Police Department)

An SMU student died after a car accident last weekend. Nineteen-year-old driver Honor Wallace died from her injuries, while passenger Cece Solberg survived the accident.

According to a Dallas Police Department report, the accident occurred in the 5100 block of Monticello Ave in Dallas. Solberg and Wallace were traveling eastbound on Monticello Ave and had a green light at the intersection for the 4800 N Central Expressway service road.

As Wallace entered the intersection, one suspect, 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran a red light traffic signal and crashed into the girls in the intersection. Pollis was charged with both intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Monticello and North Central Expressway. (Caleigh Daughtery)

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24.

All three persons involved in the accident were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. At the time of the report, Solberg was in stable condition, while Pollis was left with minor injuries.

Pollis is currently in Dallas County Jail being held under a $100,000 bond.
More to Discover
More in Breaking
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
SMU has emergency resources like SMU Aware and the SMU campus safety app that keep students informed about potential threats.
SMU's Active Threat Policy: Avoid, Deny, Defend
BREAKING: President Turner releases statement following SCOTUS affirmative action decision
BREAKING: President Turner releases statement following SCOTUS affirmative action decision
Special Report: SMU Archives Reveal Painful Past
Special Report: SMU Archives Reveal Painful Past
More in Featured
SMU lost to TCU in Saturdays Iron Skillet game 34-17. Next years matchup is the last scheduled game in the longstanding rivalry.
SMU falls short at TCU
SMU Defender, Mads Westergren #4 (middle) celebrating his goal with teammates
SMU Men's Soccer keeps momentum against Memphis
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
An SMU fan poses with a flag to celebrate the schools victory over TCU at the 2021 Iron Skillet game in Fort Worth.
The Frogs won't fry
Upper Division Housing staff handed out stickers, food, T-shirts and sunglasses to students during a study break event on Dallas Hall lawn. Photo credit: Mara Weinstein
Ice cream, fried pies, oh my! SMU students take a break before finals
More in News
Students gathered to hear from speakers about the state of American democracy last Tuesday.
Bright minds speak candidly about America at the Tate Lecture Series
Liv Fuller with her golden retriever, Tucker. A new Texas House bill changes the process by which support animals are certified. Photo courtesy of Liv Fuller.
House Bill No. 5206 challenges support animal certification process
Chelsea Emmick, SMU senior, purchases a water bottle in Fondren Library.
New Texas law threatens workers’ and students’ health in unpredictable weather
Black student organizations made recommendations to Senate Tuesday about how to improve the vacancy seat selection process.
Black student orgs ask for Senate changes after vacant seat filled
The Mustangs will join 17 other teams in the ACC beginning in 2024. Photo courtesy of SMU.
SMU to join Atlantic Coast Conference
A group of class of 2023 graduates toss their caps in the air in front of the Moody Coliseum Mustang statues. Photo credit: SMU
SMU graduates 2023 class

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in