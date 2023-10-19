Things to do in the Dallas area this fall season

It’s that time of the year.

The cool temperatures are finally setting in, and autumn is here.

We’ve compiled a list of fall activities in the Dallas area for you to fully immerse yourself in the season.

Pumpkin Patches



Autumn at the Arboretum

Autumn at the Arboretum is an annual event with 100,000 pumpkins. It’s located in Dallas at 8525 Garland Rd. The event runs until Nov. 5. Tickets start at $12.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm is located at 3420 Hall – Johnson Rd in Grapevine. It features a corn maze, hayrides and pumpkins. Tickets start at $5 and the attraction is open until Oct. 31.

Dallas Farmers Market Pumpkin Patch

The Dallas Farmers Market features 26 pumpkin varieties this year. It is open until Oct. 31.

Arlington Pumpkin Nights

This gem is located at 4016 W Division St in Arlington until Oct. 30. It features a walking trail with over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Weekday tickets are $20 and weekend tickets are $28.

5G Farm Pumpkin Patch

This pumpkin patch features a petting Zoo, bounce house, a two-acre corn maze and more. It is located just 30-minutes from campus at 6601 Co Rd 166 in McKinney.

Haunted Houses



Cutting Edge

Cutting Edge was voted #1 haunted house in the U.S. by USA Today readers. This haunted house is located at 1701 E. Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth. Tickets are $49.95.

Dark Hour

Dark Hour is located at 701 Taylor Drive in Plano. Tickets start at $35.

Junkyard Haunted House

The Junkyard Haunted House is located in Dallas at 2700 Sylvan Street. Tickets are $20 per person. The haunted house runs every Friday and Saturday of October.



Fall Festivals and Events

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Located North of SMU in Little Elm, this experience takes you into the Wizarding World. The experience opens on Oct. 28 and tickets are on sale now.

Fright Fest

Six Flags Fright Fest runs until Oct. 31. Tickets start at $45.

The Texas State Fair

Experience one of the biggest state fairs in America! The fair runs until Oct. 22.