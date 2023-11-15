SMU+falls+2-1+against+No.+2+seed+Charlotte+in+AAC+Championship

The Mustangs were handed their first conference loss on Sunday in Dallas.

Forward Jelldrick Dallmann was, once again, SMU’s sole scorer, scoring in just about the 25th minute of the first half. Dallmann tied the game back up 1-1 with a penalty kick, after Charlotte scored the initial goal of the game at the 22nd minute.

Charlotte’s second goal came in the 54th minute during the second half, where the final score would sit 2-1.

Goalkeeper Cole Johnson had four saves for the night while SMU had seven shot attempts on goal. Charlotte had six shots on goal.

“We have to learn a few things and turn the page, and yeah, move forward quickly because the next opportunity is going to come very shortly,” Head Coach Kevin Hudson said.

SMU begins now to prepare for the NCAA tournament.

SMU has been named the sixth seed and their first game is either against Denver or LIU depending on the winner of the game. The Mustangs will play in Dallas on Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.