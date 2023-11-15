Latest Stories
The Daily Campus

SMU falls 2-1 against No. 2 seed Charlotte in AAC Championship
November 15, 2023
SMU and UNT players line up on the turf at Ford Stadium in their Nov. 10 matchup.
Mean Green is no match for Mustangs
November 15, 2023
The Israeli solidarity flag outside of the on-campus AEPi house.
Campus Jewish community responds to rising antisemitism at SMU
November 14, 2023
The DCs Katie Bergelin says politicians respect for the picket lines is important.
OPINION: Politicians, respect the picket lines
November 13, 2023
Students draw of the inside of the Duomo of Orvieto.
Students explore unique classes abroad
November 13, 2023
Gays books were displayed for guests.
Bestselling author Roxane Gay talks creative writing, career during speech at SMU
November 13, 2023

    Hannah O'Gara, Sports Editor
    November 15, 2023
    Gallery9 Photos
    Courtesy of Mark Reese

    The Mustangs were handed their first conference loss on Sunday in Dallas.

    Forward Jelldrick Dallmann was, once again, SMU’s sole scorer, scoring in just about the 25th minute of the first half. Dallmann tied the game back up 1-1 with a penalty kick, after Charlotte scored the initial goal of the game at the 22nd minute.

    Charlotte’s second goal came in the 54th minute during the second half, where the final score would sit 2-1.

    Goalkeeper Cole Johnson had four saves for the night while SMU had seven shot attempts on goal. Charlotte had six shots on goal.

    “We have to learn a few things and turn the page, and yeah, move forward quickly because the next opportunity is going to come very shortly,” Head Coach Kevin Hudson said.

    SMU begins now to prepare for the NCAA tournament.

    SMU has been named the sixth seed and their first game is either against Denver or LIU depending on the winner of the game. The Mustangs will play in Dallas on Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

