Letter from an Editor

So, here we are – navigating the bittersweet waters of saying farewell. Truth be told, this isn’t just a chapter closing, it’s an exhilarating prologue to new adventures. I find myself standing at the intersection of nostalgia and anticipation, and it’s one heck of a view.

Sitting in my chair in the classroom of The Daily Campus, I wondered, “Why me? Why now? Why should I write a goodbye letter?” when I was asked to. The confusion quickly morphed into a sense of honor. To be fully transparent, I struggled with this letter, not because it’s hard to write, but because it’s hard to put feelings and thoughts out onto a paper, knowing that it’ll be published.

I recently took my graduation photos, and I toured the school one last time before saying goodbye. I spent almost half an hour sitting in the newsroom, looking around. Every spot held meaning.

I sat down on the blue couch where a gray stained sofa once was. It was the first place I sat when I toured SMU–the first place I snuck off to in the middle of the tour. But little did I know, it was also the sofa where all the SMU Daily Campus meetings were held. Maybe I would have known that if I had listened to the tour guide, and not adventured off from my own curiosity, but hey! That’s what makes a good journalist right?

This was the sofa where I first broke down. The sofa that shared many laughs. The sofa where I wrote my first ever article for The Daily Campus. The sofa I would take naps on, and the sofa I had my first burn out at – don’t worry though, those tears only made me tougher.

Just sitting in the same spot in silence took me back to the start of my journey in the journalism school to where I’m at now.

When I first got to the school, it seemed expansive, but over time, it revealed itself as a tight-knit family.

SMU isn’t just a campus; it’s a community, an experience, and an opportunity to grow. Look around, and you’ll see a vibrant tapestry of talent – leaders, visionaries, and individuals embracing the best versions of themselves. It was precisely the community I aspired to join.

Through the whirlwind of COVID, a semester at home, and the triumphant return to campus, I stumbled upon The Daily Campus January 2021. Nervous yet eager, I threw my hat in the ring and discovered my rhythm in the digital media and podcast team as a freshman. The support from my fellow teammates propelled me to new heights. Whether it was navigating uncertainties, pushing boundaries, or charting unfamiliar territories, this collective spirit was the wind beneath my wings, and I knew it was a place I could call home. It’s a journey I’ll forever cherish, a place I have made long lasting friendships in.

I have a lot of people to thank for my time with The Daily Campus: Audrey Mclure, former Editor-in-Chief; Aysia Lane, former podcast editor; Jillian Taylor, former digital media editor and Simone Melvin, former arts & life editor. These women helped shape the journalist I am today. They inspired me to leave a legacy at The Daily Campus, so that when we all graduate, which is now, it could live on – and so it does.

My path with The Daily Campus has led me to being the Editor-in-Chief my junior year, where I built up a team and brought The DC back to life with a small but talented crew. Juggling roles as a producer for AAPI Voices of SMU, EIC at The Daily Campus, Reporter at Hilltop Now, Social Media Director of SMU Esports and part-time intern as a full-time student pursuing max credits allowed me to find my passions in digital and social media. It also taught me how to keep a sustainable work-life balance, while also keeping an open mind.

I guess it all comes full circle – I started as Digital Media Editor and I get to end as a Digital Media Editor. Some of my favorite times at The DC weren’t just a moment, it was more of a place. Umphrey Lee, room 288, a place full of friendship, hardwork and acceptance.

You truly do grow here and there’s so much to thank The Daily Campus for. From concert reviews with my favorite artists to Esports tournaments or general news, I’ve experienced it all. I would love to go on a tangent about my time here, but if I spill it all, this letter might turn into a book, so let’s save that for another time.

One last thank you to my current team for allowing me to be me, to let my creativity flow and to trust me with our very interesting Instagram reels – “Just trust the process, I got it.”

I have a confession to make before I go though. After wrapping up every question of the week, I would dedicate ten minutes to a Starbucks run. Maybe you already knew that, but I just had to let you know. Gotta treat yourself!

So, SMU, this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a ”See you later.” Who knows if I’ll be stepping back on campus, and if I do, I’ll come say hello.

Thank you for all the opportunities. Thank you for introducing me to my family, The Daily Campus. Thank you to my team and advisors at the J-School. Thank you for letting me have the best 3.5 years of my life.

Until then, I’ll catch you in the next chapter – wherever that may be.