Women’s basketball clinches 2-point win over Temple
January 26, 2024
Dream Week speaker dreams of healthcare equality
January 25, 2024
The Mustangs top Tulsa 103-70 on Saturday
January 22, 2024
‘It could’ve been me’ Palestinian students speak out on rising death toll after campus vigil
December 30, 2023
What you need to know about FAFSA
December 20, 2023
Letter from an Editor
December 18, 2023

    Mustangs win 68-66 Wednesday night in Moody Coliseum.
    Hannah O'Gara, Sports Editor
    January 26, 2024
    The Mustangs took a last minute victory over Temple in Dallas on Wednesday night, 68-66.

    Forward Chantae Embry had 23 points to help carry the team to the win. Guard Tiara Young had 17 points and guard Reagan Bradley had nine on the night.

    SMU and Temple battled all night, with four lead changes and five tied scores. The Mustangs made their money in the paint with 26 points down low.

    Tied going into the fourth quarter with a score of 49 all, SMU was slow to break out of the gate and Temple took the first lead in the first two minutes. SMU then went down seven with five minutes left to play after a made jump shot from Temple’s Ines Piper.

    After a SMU timeout, the Mustangs were able to keep their composure in the final minutes of play.

    After two free throws from Embry and an outside jumper made by guard Jiya Perry, SMU was now only done by three with a little less than four minutes left in the game.

    With two minutes left, the Mustangs went on a 8-0 run against the Owls.

    Young had a few clutch plays to secure the SMU win. Young had drawn an and-1 to bring SMU only down by a point, 66-65. In the next 30 seconds, Young went on to hit another jumper in the paint to make the score 67-66, Mustangs.

    Temple had tried to make a last effort to take the lead back in the three seconds. Yet, with an Owl’s miss and then a rebound by Young, SMU was quickly fouled and Young secured a final point, making the final score 68-66.

    “I’m extremely proud, we just had each other’s backs through it all, we just had a different type of dog in us tonight,” Embry told ESPN’s Breanna Sorensen. “Tiara is a beast; she went out there and did her thing and scored that an-1 for us and I’m just extremely proud of this team.”

    SMU takes on UTSA back in Dallas’ Moody Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
