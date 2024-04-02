Grimaldis Leaderboard
Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Recent Stories
(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
Brian Richardson, Contributor • April 2, 2024
Sydni Walker interviews Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings before the Tate lecture on March 5.
Who is the highest-earning game show contestant of all time?: A Q+A with Ken Jennings
April 2, 2024
SMU students walk across the intersection of Binkley Avenue and Airline Road with the aid of the new traffic sign.
How SMU is protecting pedestrians with new crosswalk safety additions
April 2, 2024
The Daily Campus will host an eclipse watch party on April 8 on Dallas Hall Lawn.
What's the significance of the eclipse?
April 2, 2024
Instagram

How SMU is protecting pedestrians with new crosswalk safety additions

SMU zebra crossings were fitted with new safety signs with lights and road markings to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.
Kirk Ogunrinde, Contributor
April 2, 2024
SMU+students+walk+across+the+intersection+of+Binkley+Avenue+and+Airline+Road+with+the+aid+of+the+new+traffic+sign.
Kirk Ogunrinde
SMU students walk across the intersection of Binkley Avenue and Airline Road with the aid of the new traffic sign.

SMU junior Mahi Pepple was at a crosswalk in front of SMU’s Mac’s Place when she almost got hit by a car during her freshman year in 2021. She vividly remembers being in shock for hours after the incident occurred. Unbeknownst to her, this would not be her last time.

She experienced a similar event last semester, at another crosswalk on Ownby Drive, in front of the SMU Athletics Centre.

“The car grazed me a little bit,” she said. “It stopped so I thought I could go but then it kept going and almost hit me.”

Pepple joins other students who have almost been hit by motor vehicles on SMU’s campus, prompting a cause for concern for pedestrians at zebra crossings.

This comes after last year’s incident where a student was injured crossing the intersection between University Boulevard and Airline Road. Another student was injured after being struck by a car while crossing Airline Road in 2010.

These incidents have prompted concerns for additional safety measures on high-traffic crosswalks around the university campus.

The topic was discussed during a University Park city council meeting last year. The council went forward to approve a traffic study on the Airline Road and University Boulevard intersection, as well as additional traffic calming recommendations on Airline Road between McFarlin Boulevard and Daniel Avenue.

New Road Marking on the crosswalk of Airline Road. (Kirk Ogunride)

“SMU collaborates with the City of University Park and Town of Highland Park to enhance pedestrian safety on city-owned streets bordering the campus,” said Michael Molina, AVP and chief architect for SMU Facilities Planning and Management. “There are plans to implement additional measures at other locations near and on campus within the next several months.”

In response, SMU has fitted new signs and road markings at various crosswalks around the university campus. These signs are described as “Rapid-Flashing Beacons (RFBs),” and feature caution signs with lights that can be activated by pedestrians before they attempt to cross the street. Drivers would not be able to proceed until the pedestrians finish crossing and the lights stop flashing.

The road markings perform a similar task. They provide guidance to road users, regulate traffic flow, and indicate useful information such as pedestrian crossings, parking spaces, or busy areas.

The lights provide peace of mind to pedestrians, said Helena Allor, a junior at SMU.

“I wish there were more on campus,” she said. “I was happy that they put them where they put them; especially outside Moody [School of Graduate and Advanced Studies].”

These signs have been strategically placed on high-traffic crosswalks to prevent the frequency of accidents involving pedestrians on campus. In addition to those at the intersection of Binkley and Airline, there are others at Airline Road and University Boulevard, Airline Road and Daniel Avenue, and by Airline Road and McFarlin Boulevard in front of the Frances Anne Moody Hall.

There have been similar safety measures employed by other universities to improve overall campus safety such as Purdue University, Kilgore College and University of Texas at San Antonio.

New Road marking reading “Ped Xing” on Airline Road.

The signs are a valuable safety enhancement for both pedestrians and motorists, according to SMU Chief of Police Jim Walters.

“These RFBs [Rapid Flash Beacons] offer numerous benefits at pedestrian crossings, making them a valuable safety enhancement,” he said. “These include increased visibility for pedestrians in low-light or adverse weather conditions, enhanced safety by alerting drivers to the presence of pedestrians using the crosswalk, encouragement for drivers to yield and for pedestrians to use the crosswalk, and accessible design for all road users, including those with disabilities.”

SMU Police have also distributed moveable crosswalk safety signs at busy intersections as another means to remind motorists to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, in addition to an increased police presence at intersections during peak times of the year.
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
The Daily Campus will host an eclipse watch party on April 8 on Dallas Hall Lawn.
What's the significance of the eclipse?
SMU spirit squads supporting the mustang football team on the sidelines of a football game.
SMU spirit teams anticipate growth with ACC transition
A group of hackers work hard during a workshop.
SMU Blockchain Hackathon participants compete for $12K in prizes
Symposium attendees smile for the camera.
SMU helps women cast a net into the ocean of (net)working
A portrait of former SMU professor Myra Woodruff at her reception.
SMU dancers celebrate Myra Woodruff's legacy
Ken Jennings delivers the latest installment in the SMU Tate Lecture series spanning his upbringing, Jeopardy! stardom, and the advent of AI and how it shapes the way humans share information and genuine connection.
Ken Jennings gives insight on intelligence in his Tate lecture
More in Crime
Antong Lucky (left) embraces a Dallas Police Department officer during collaboration event in 2023.
Dallas nonprofit leader instrumental in transforming communities to speak at SMU
The Israeli solidarity flag outside of the on-campus AEPi house.
Campus Jewish community responds to rising antisemitism at SMU
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
Close-up on an African American couple using the GPS on a cell phone while driving a car - lifestyle concept. **DESIGN ON SCREEN WAS MADE FROM SCRATCH BY US** Photo credit: Getty Images
Campus confronts safety concerns in aftermath of Uber driver's sexual assault of student
Photo credit: Getty Images
Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students
More in News
The DC - Spring Issue 2024
The DC Spring Issue
Speaker Ryan explains whats at stake in the upcoming election.
The DC's editor-in-chief Ellis Rold sits down with Paul Ryan
The observatory sits behind Dallas Hall on Daniel Street
What is that?
Students encouraged to get out and vote today
Students encouraged to get out and vote today
1. You will need: a cereal box, a white piece of paper, scissors, tape, aluminum foil and a pen.
Make your own Solar Eclipse projector
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
Grimaldis Leaderboard

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in