Campus Jewish community responds to rising antisemitism at SMU

EDITORS’ NOTE: This article contains mentions of profanity and hate speech.

An increase in antisemitic acts on campus has left the Jewish community seeking solidarity.

In the ADL’s 2021 Hillel Campus Antisemitism Survey, in which Jewish students from 220 four-year colleges and universities were interviewed on their experiences, 32% of respondents said they personally experienced an incident of antisemitism.

SMU’s Rabbi, Assistant Chaplain for Jewish Life, and director of Hillel at SMU, Heidi Coretz, has witnessed the hate towards her students firsthand.

“We’ve had a very strong rise each year [the last three years] in antisemitic problems on campus and our students have done their best to file the appropriate reports,” Rabbi Coretz said.

Students should be allies and stand with SMU’s Jewish population, Coretz said.

Some students are too nervous to say anything, similar to how people reacted to the Black Lives Matter movement, she added.

Student groups on campus have recently seen an increase in seemingly-targeted hate. Members of SMU’s Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) experienced antisemitism at their front door, they said.

“We heard a ruckus outside and our ‘AEPi Stands with Israel’ flag was dropped. We called the police,” Aaryan Puri said.

AEPi is nationally recognized as a Jewish fraternity but SMU’s chapter accepts members of all religious affiliations.

Coretz describes the Jewish community as small, alone, and isolated during this time because no student organizations have spoken out about the rise of antisemitism.

The president of the Hillel student organization was even verbally abused at a fraternity event by a student who screamed “I fucking hate Jews,” Coretz said.

Students who feel they are experiencing an antisemitic incident can call the police and file a BERT (Bias Incident Response Team) report if they experience any type of threat, Coretz suggested. Hillel also offers counseling and pro bono attorneys who are apt to connect with students who may seek legal action for justice against antisemitic incidents.

Hillel is showcasing an installment at the steps of Dallas Hall this Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at noon. This empty Shabbat table has been featured in all major cities around the world and will feature 240 empty chairs symbolizing hostages held by Hamas as well as 1400 flags to symbolize the lives lost on October 7.

“We’ll be doing our Shabbat blessings, a service on Friday night at 5 p.m., and a ceremony to end the sabbath on Saturday night,” Coretz said.

SMU PD will be in attendance for the entirety of the three-day event as an added precaution.