Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
SMU and UNT players line up on the turf at Ford Stadium in their Nov. 10 matchup.
Mean Green is no match for Mustangs
November 15, 2023
The Israeli solidarity flag outside of the on-campus AEPi house.
Campus Jewish community responds to rising antisemitism at SMU
November 14, 2023
The DCs Katie Bergelin says politicians respect for the picket lines is important.
OPINION: Politicians, respect the picket lines
November 13, 2023
Students draw of the inside of the Duomo of Orvieto.
Students explore unique classes abroad
November 13, 2023
Gays books were displayed for guests.
Bestselling author Roxane Gay talks creative writing, career during speech at SMU
November 13, 2023
Men’s soccer celebrating their victory of No. 4 seed Memphis in Dallas.
Men’s Soccer defeats Memphis and advances to AAC Championship
November 13, 2023

Campus Jewish community responds to rising antisemitism at SMU

Liz Cruz and Ceara Johnson
November 14, 2023
The+Israeli+solidarity+flag+outside+of+the+on-campus+AEPi+house.
Aaryan Puri
The Israeli solidarity flag outside of the on-campus AEPi house.

EDITORS’ NOTE: This article contains mentions of profanity and hate speech.

An increase in antisemitic acts on campus has left the Jewish community seeking solidarity.

In the ADL’s 2021 Hillel Campus Antisemitism Survey, in which Jewish students from 220 four-year colleges and universities were interviewed on their experiences, 32% of respondents said they personally experienced an incident of antisemitism. 

SMU’s Rabbi, Assistant Chaplain for Jewish Life, and director of Hillel at SMU, Heidi Coretz, has witnessed the hate towards her students firsthand.

“We’ve had a very strong rise each year [the last three years] in antisemitic problems on campus and our students have done their best to file the appropriate reports,” Rabbi Coretz said.

Students should be allies and stand with SMU’s Jewish population, Coretz said.

Some students are too nervous to say anything, similar to how people reacted to the Black Lives Matter movement, she added.

Student groups on campus have recently seen an increase in seemingly-targeted hate. Members of SMU’s Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) experienced antisemitism at their front door, they said.

“We heard a ruckus outside and our ‘AEPi Stands with Israel’ flag was dropped. We called the police,” Aaryan Puri said.

AEPi is nationally recognized as a Jewish fraternity but SMU’s chapter accepts members of all religious affiliations.

Coretz describes the Jewish community as small, alone, and isolated during this time because no student organizations have spoken out about the rise of antisemitism.

The president of the Hillel student organization was even verbally abused at a fraternity event by a student who screamed “I fucking hate Jews,” Coretz said.

Students who feel they are experiencing an antisemitic incident can call the police and file a BERT (Bias Incident Response Team) report if they experience any type of threat, Coretz suggested. Hillel also offers counseling and pro bono attorneys who are apt to connect with students who may seek legal action for justice against antisemitic incidents.

Hillel is showcasing an installment at the steps of Dallas Hall this Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at noon. This empty Shabbat table has been featured in all major cities around the world and will feature 240 empty chairs symbolizing hostages held by Hamas as well as 1400 flags to symbolize the lives lost on October 7.

“We’ll be doing our Shabbat blessings, a service on Friday night at 5 p.m., and a ceremony to end the sabbath on Saturday night,” Coretz said.

SMU PD will be in attendance for the entirety of the three-day event as an added precaution.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Students draw of the inside of the Duomo of Orvieto.
Students explore unique classes abroad
First Gen Fest brings students together for food, music and camaraderie
First Gen Fest brings students together for food, music and camaraderie
Ken Mattox and Melody Mattox hold hands in celebration of their 30th year anniversary at the place they were proposed to.
Love at SMU
Cat Rigdon speaks at Carillon Gallerys Artist Talk, featuring her new exhibit, Carillon Dig-site.
Bringing life to artifacts of the past
Signs are on display from the “HOME? Humanizing the Homeless: Portraits and Signs” exhibit.
Signs and Portraits humanize homelessness, inspire change
In 2022, these nominees become Homecoming Royalty during the halftime crowning ceremony.
An evolving tradition
More in Campus Life
Starship robots congregate on campus at night.
Starships help students around campus
Martha Stewart speaks as a Tate Lecture guest May 2, 2023. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
Rolling out the red carpet for four decades
SMU cheerleaders lead the crowd at the 1975 Homecoming game against the University of Texas. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
Community creates Homecoming
On October 18th, the George W. Bush Presidential Center set the stage for a discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence.
OPINION: Discussing AI: a threat or a triumph
Q&A with veteran journalist Lisa Ling
Q&A with veteran journalist Lisa Ling
The new sorority joins campus as part of FSLs expansion efforts.
Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU sororities, university announces
More in Crime
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
Close-up on an African American couple using the GPS on a cell phone while driving a car - lifestyle concept. **DESIGN ON SCREEN WAS MADE FROM SCRATCH BY US** Photo credit: Getty Images
Campus confronts safety concerns in aftermath of Uber driver's sexual assault of student
Photo credit: Getty Images
Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students
Courtesy of SMU.
Coronavirus on the Hilltop: COVID-19 Vaccines are in Full Swing at SMU
Photo credit: Matty Ring on Flickr
Suspect Arrested for Murder of SMU Student Jaden Urrea

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in