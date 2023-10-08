Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says

The George W. Bush Presidential Center received an email bomb threat on Thursday, according to a University Park Police report.

Staff at the Bush Center received a suspicious email around 3 p.m., police said. The building was subsequently evacuated.

Parts of Airline Road, Mockingbird Lane and SMU Boulevard were blocked off while police investigated the threat.

SMU Police, Dallas Police and University Park Police all responded to the scene while two helicopters monitored the area.

Following the investigation, police determined the email was a hoax.

The Bush Center posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the threat staff received.

“National Archives and Records Administration staff received a suspicious email,” the statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with security protocols, local authorities were notified. The building has been safely evacuated.”

Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush were not at the Bush Center, according to the statement.

It’s unclear what the contents of the email were, but a University Park Police report revealed that it was a bomb threat.

SMU campus operation remained normal during the area, though it disrupted some classes. An advisory note sent by SMU Aware at 3:39 notified campus faculty, students and staff to avoid the Bush Center. The university gave the all-clear at 4:46 p.m. on Thursday in an email to students and faculty.