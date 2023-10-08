Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
October 8, 2023
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
October 6, 2023
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
October 6, 2023
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023

Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says

George W. Bush Center and surrounding streets on SMU’s campus were closed off on Thursday afternoon after a suspicious email.
Ellis Rold and Sara Hummadi
October 6, 2023
The+Bush+Center+was+evacuated+Thursday+because+of+a+bomb+threat+received+via+email+that+afternoon.
Library of Congress
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center received an email bomb threat on Thursday, according to a University Park Police report.

Staff at the Bush Center received a suspicious email around 3 p.m., police said. The building was subsequently evacuated.

Parts of Airline Road, Mockingbird Lane and SMU Boulevard were blocked off while police investigated the threat.

SMU Police, Dallas Police and University Park Police all responded to the scene while two helicopters monitored the area.

Following the investigation, police determined the email was a hoax.

The Bush Center posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the threat staff received.

“National Archives and Records Administration staff received a suspicious email,” the statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with security protocols, local authorities were notified. The building has been safely evacuated.”

Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush were not at the Bush Center, according to the statement.

It’s unclear what the contents of the email were, but a University Park Police report revealed that it was a bomb threat.

SMU campus operation remained normal during the area, though it disrupted some classes. An advisory note sent by SMU Aware at 3:39 notified campus faculty, students and staff to avoid the Bush Center. The university gave the all-clear at 4:46 p.m. on Thursday in an email to students and faculty.
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
More in Campus Life
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
More in City
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
Students gathered to hear from speakers about the state of American democracy last Tuesday.
Bright minds speak candidly about America at the Tate Lecture Series
Liv Fuller with her golden retriever, Tucker. A new Texas House bill changes the process by which support animals are certified. Photo courtesy of Liv Fuller.
House Bill No. 5206 challenges support animal certification process
Chelsea Emmick, SMU senior, purchases a water bottle in Fondren Library.
New Texas law threatens workers’ and students’ health in unpredictable weather
Sanderia Faye Smith with the speakers for the panel discussion The Publishing Process. Photo credit: Jordyn Harrell
A day of representation at the Dallas Lit Fest

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in