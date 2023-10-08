Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
October 8, 2023
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
October 6, 2023
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
October 6, 2023
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023

SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex

Mitchell Wasek, 28, is the son of Buc-ee’s co-founder Don Wasek
Saki Teng, Sara Hummadi, and Ellis Rold
October 6, 2023
Wasek+faces+28+charges+of+invasive+visual+recording.+
Austin Police Department
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.

An SMU law school student is accused of recording secret videos across four separate residences, one in Dallas.

The 28-year-old, Mitchell Wasek, currently faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording. He was arrested in Travis County on Tuesday. Wasek was released on a $280,000 bond.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, attends SMU Dedman School of Law and lives in Dallas. He is accused of secretly filming people in bathrooms and bedrooms in Texas and Colorado.

SMU Police say they are cooperating with the investigation of Wasek, but university officials wouldn’t clarify Wasek’s status at the university.

“In response to this incident, campus police are taking additional security measures at law school facilities,” SMU said in a statement. “Currently, there is no evidence of criminal conduct related to this case on our campus.”

Wasek is the son of Buc-ees co-founder Don Wasek. The secret recordings took place at Wasek’s parents’ residences and his Dallas apartment, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit. His parents own a 10,000 square-foot lake house near Austin, a Telluride home and two condos in Austin. According to the affidavit, Wasek’s parents were not present when the incidents occurred.

Travis County Law enforcement received a report in May from friends who police did not identify in the affidavit. They were staying at the Wasek family lake house near Austin on May 26 when one of the individuals said they discovered a hidden motion-detection camera in a charging port.

Police found 68 video files on the camera, though they say the file numbering indicates some videos were deleted.

The recordings contained at least 13 people using toilets, showering, changing clothes and having sex, according to the arrest affidavit.

Victoria Monteros, a graduate student in SMU’s Simmons School of Education, first saw the news about Wasek’s arrest when she was scrolling on X, formerly known as Twitter. Monteros found it shocking and ironic that Wasek is a law student at SMU.

“I guess there are psychopaths everywhere,” Monteros said. “I hope that I, nor any of my loved ones ever come across him or any of the places he’s thinking of bugging.”

Montero said that she would feel uneasy if Wasek went back to the university after his arrest.

“I would definitely stay away from him, and any of the bathrooms, and places he can put cameras,” she said. “I hope proper disciplinary actions are taken, and I hope he didn’t put any cameras in the school either.”

SMU is taking security precautions in response to the arrest.

According to the affidavit, Amazon purchase history obtained by police show spy cameras and hidden cameras were first purchased by him in June 2019. He also had spy cameras mailed to his parents’ homes.

A court date is set for Oct. 24. Wasek is not scheduled to appear.

If convicted, Wasek faces up to two years per charge.

Anyone with information on this case related to the campus should contact the SMU Police Department at 214-768-3333.
More to Discover
More in Breaking
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
More in Campus Life
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
More in City
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
Students gathered to hear from speakers about the state of American democracy last Tuesday.
Bright minds speak candidly about America at the Tate Lecture Series
Liv Fuller with her golden retriever, Tucker. A new Texas House bill changes the process by which support animals are certified. Photo courtesy of Liv Fuller.
House Bill No. 5206 challenges support animal certification process
Chelsea Emmick, SMU senior, purchases a water bottle in Fondren Library.
New Texas law threatens workers’ and students’ health in unpredictable weather
Sanderia Faye Smith with the speakers for the panel discussion The Publishing Process. Photo credit: Jordyn Harrell
A day of representation at the Dallas Lit Fest

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in