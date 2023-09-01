SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride

“ “I usually don’t know what to wear. If somebody told me to wear red on Friday, it would make it a lot easier.” — Charlie Morrone, SMU junior

SMU President R. Gerald Turner declared every Friday as “Wear Red Friday” for students to show Mustang pride and unity on August 25.

SMU embraces tradition through various activities leading up to Homecoming. Students and staff are excited about the new Friday tradition but think it will take time to get the movement to catch on.

“It would be kinda cool to see students really showing pride in their university,” SMU Meteorology professor Steven McCauley said. “If it’s new, it’s going to take a while to stick.”

In addition to boosting school pride, some students believe that “Wear Red Fridays” could easily fit into their morning routine.

“I usually don’t know what to wear,” junior Charlie Morrone said. “If somebody told me to wear red on Friday, it would make it a lot easier.”

SMU Student Body President Alex Alarcón signed off on this new tradition, showing commitment to President Turner’s idea of supporting the “Mustang Nation.”

The first Wear Red Friday is September 1.