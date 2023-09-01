Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Latest Stories
The Mustangs will join 17 other teams in the ACC beginning in 2024. Photo courtesy of SMU.
SMU to join Atlantic Coast Conference
September 1, 2023
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
August 31, 2023
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
August 31, 2023
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
August 30, 2023
SMU and UTRGV mens soccer players line up on the field at the August 24 match at Washburne Stadium.
SMU bests UTRGV in season opener
August 30, 2023
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
August 29, 2023

SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride

Students can show their Mustang pride by wearing red each Friday starting September 1.
Liz Cruz, Audience Engagement Editor
August 31, 2023
An+SMU+student+chats+near+Dallas+Hall+Lawn+wearing+a+red+polo.
C. Johnson
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.

“I usually don’t know what to wear. If somebody told me to wear red on Friday, it would make it a lot easier.”

— Charlie Morrone, SMU junior

SMU President R. Gerald Turner declared every Friday as “Wear Red Friday” for students to show Mustang pride and unity on August 25.

SMU embraces tradition through various activities leading up to Homecoming. Students and staff are excited about the new Friday tradition but think it will take time to get the movement to catch on.

“It would be kinda cool to see students really showing pride in their university,” SMU Meteorology professor Steven McCauley said. “If it’s new, it’s going to take a while to stick.”

In addition to boosting school pride, some students believe that “Wear Red Fridays” could easily fit into their morning routine.

“I usually don’t know what to wear,” junior Charlie Morrone said. “If somebody told me to wear red on Friday, it would make it a lot easier.”

SMU Student Body President Alex Alarcón signed off on this new tradition, showing commitment to President Turner’s idea of supporting the “Mustang Nation.”

The first Wear Red Friday is September 1.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
The Japanese American visual artist teaches courses on painting, drawing and observation at SMU. Photo credit: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda
SMU professor paints with purpose, honors Japanese American roots
Speaking through the keys: Bold spiritual expression and the power of music
Speaking through the keys: Bold spiritual expression and the power of music
Ash Thye and Shara Jeyarajah celebrate their graduation at the Lavender ceremony. Photo credit: Kirk Ogunrinde
SMU Pride: SMU's Women's and LGBT Center celebrates its students through the Lavender Ceremony
Founder of Fitish, Jenna Owens, speaks with SMU students after her lecture. Photo credit: Lauren Villarreal
CBD skincare and wellness founder of FITISH comes to SMU
Photo credit: Elizabeth Guevara
A totally biased Taylor Swift concert review
Anna Lorio, cosplayer, designs a 3D model of Chamber’s Headhunter, a VALORANT agent’s gun, in her office. Photo by Soksan Teng Photo credit: Soksan Teng
Change the Game: Video game characters come to life online and in person
More in Featured
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
SMU has emergency resources like SMU Aware and the SMU campus safety app that keep students informed about potential threats.
SMU's Active Threat Policy: Avoid, Deny, Defend
An SMU fan poses with a flag to celebrate the schools victory over TCU at the 2021 Iron Skillet game in Fort Worth.
The Frogs won't fry
Upper Division Housing staff handed out stickers, food, T-shirts and sunglasses to students during a study break event on Dallas Hall lawn. Photo credit: Mara Weinstein
Ice cream, fried pies, oh my! SMU students take a break before finals
Hazing at SMU: A Taboo Topic with Long-Term Damaging Effects
Hazing at SMU: A Taboo Topic with Long-Term Damaging Effects
Special Report: SMU Archives Reveal Painful Past
Special Report: SMU Archives Reveal Painful Past
More in Hilltop Happenings
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
SMU and UTRGV mens soccer players line up on the field at the August 24 match at Washburne Stadium.
SMU bests UTRGV in season opener
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
BREAKING: President Turner releases statement following SCOTUS affirmative action decision
BREAKING: President Turner releases statement following SCOTUS affirmative action decision
A group of class of 2023 graduates toss their caps in the air in front of the Moody Coliseum Mustang statues. Photo credit: SMU
SMU graduates 2023 class
Shake Smart, which is privately owned, operates 39 university eatery locations across the country. Photo credit: Lizzie Sexton
Closed for the summer (or not?) - Operating a university campus eatery

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in