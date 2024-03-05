Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Latest Stories
SMU Guard Zhuric Phelps shoots a three-point-shot over UTSA forward Trey Edmunds
Men's basketball stopped by UTSA scoring intensity
March 5, 2024
Students encouraged to get out and vote today
Students encouraged to get out and vote today
March 5, 2024
1. You will need: a cereal box, a white piece of paper, scissors, tape, aluminum foil and a pen.
Make your own Solar Eclipse glasses
March 3, 2024
Lisa Frankenstein was released to theaters Feb. 9th and was released to digital platforms Feb. 27.
"Lisa Frankenstein" Review
February 29, 2024
Forward Morgan Moseley (12) gets an offensive rebound for the Pirates in Moody.
SMU flops against Eastern Carolina
February 28, 2024
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
February 28, 2024

Students encouraged to get out and vote today

Polls are open for Super Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mimi Barnes, Contributor
March 5, 2024

Registered voters in Dallas County are voting in the Texas Primary today to choose party nominees for presidential and state races.

Young voter turnout today may very well affect the outcome of the 2024 November election, said Preston Patten, president of the SMU chapter of Turning Point USA, a national organization dedicated to educating and encouraging students to speak out on political issues.

“It’s absolutely imperative that young people get out and vote,” Patten said. “It not only allows them to understand what it means to fulfill their civic duty, but it allows them to express their voice and utilize their power as a citizen.”

The primary elections are critical to determining which party nominees will be represented on the November ballot.

While Donald Trump is the leading nominee for the Republican Party, Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race. President Joe Biden is the leading nominee for the Democratic Party.

A total of 468 seats in the U.S. Congress are up for reelection, including 33 Senate seats and 435 House seats. The ballot in Texas includes primary races for the U.S. Senate, judicial seats, State Board of Education, Railroad Commission, county sheriffs, constables and tax assessors.

Campaign signs line the sidewalk Feb. 28 in front of United Methodist Church, 4024 Caruth. (Arden Eiland)

Voters are weighing such issues as the Israel and Ukraine conflict, abortion, climate change, immigration, gender and race in schools and Trump’s ongoing trial as they go to the voting booth both today and in November, SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson said. The economy is a big issue, too, he said.

“It looked as if the public opinion on the economy was not positive and that would’ve hurt Biden but it’s picked up,” Jillson said. “And balancing that off, Republicans are focused on the border, border security, and on crime.”

Students registered in Dallas County won’t have far to go to vote today as there will be a poll on campus. Dallas County voters on Tuesday may go to any poll listed on the Dallas County Votes website. Nearby polling places include University Park United Methodist Church at 4024 Caruth Blvd., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, both in Dallas, and the SMU Hughes-Triggs Center, Room 120.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must bring proof of residency and identity verification.

DC Staff

For out-of-state students registered in their home district, a requested mail-in ballot must be postmarked on or before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For the November elections, out-of-state students should register to vote with their educational

address. Students are encouraged to create a voting plan and know all their voting options before election day.

Fondren Library is planning to organize and host events for the upcoming general election in November, said Ramón García, an undergraduate success librarian at SMU who helped with voter registration on campus.

Arden Eiland, Chuck Harris, Malia House, Tori Hogan, Elle McAraw, Kirk Ogunrinde, Alexandra Phillips-Parlatto, Annie Russell and Morgan Shiver also contributed to this report.
More to Discover
More in City
Antong Lucky (left) embraces a Dallas Police Department officer during collaboration event in 2023.
Dallas nonprofit leader instrumental in transforming communities to speak at SMU
SMUs Adam Neff serves against Jordan Thompson in the Dallas Open college night.
SMU’s Adam Neff takes on Dallas Open
Dallas County residents excited to vote during the 2020 election.
Voter registration deadline is approaching fast
The young girls learn about the science experiments during the WISE day.
A campus organization prioritizes young girls in STEM
Things to do on and around campus this Thanksgiving
Things to do on and around campus this Thanksgiving
Jerry Mitchell shares a picture of Vernon Dahmer, American civil rights activist and NAACP leader committed to voting rights.
An investigative reporter exposes injustice for more than three decades
More in Hilltop Happenings
Students gather with signs at a walkout on Dallas Hall lawn.
SMU students walk out with Palestine Solidarity Committee
Students draw of the inside of the Duomo of Orvieto.
Students explore unique classes abroad
A young boy lights up with excitement after meeting a life sized Spider Man.
Tri Delta hosts Trunk or Treat
Cynthia Cynt Marshall at the 2023 Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values and Ethics.
Dallas Mavericks CEO visits SMU for Delta Gamma Lectureship
Plantea Skin founder, Helena Oseguera, poses with her Rich Serum and Nourishing Serum before answering questions at the LXFLC summit.
Latinx Fashion Leadership Council hosts SMU alum, skincare founder Helena Oseguera
The new sorority joins campus as part of FSLs expansion efforts.
Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU sororities, university announces
More in News
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
The Association of Black Students at SMU presents a fashion show on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. The students in the fashion show smile as the event comes to an end.
'Black is You' sets the fashion stage
Dear Hannah Prep, a childrens boutique, is located in Snider Plaza but has garnered national attention.
Concerns raised over Dear Hannah Prep's tween ambassadors
Rashee Rice, now a wide receiver playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in LVIII Super Bowl, is seen here catching during an NCAA football game at Ford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Rashee Rice, SMU Mustang, now Chiefs wide receiver faces the 49ers in Super Bowl 58
Dr. Lee Spencer (left) and Cynthia Pursley (right) speaking at the the Prevent and Protect Project kickoff, Dallas Texas, Wednesday January 31, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson/SMU)
Making Narcan Accessible: SMU Senate's Prevent and Protect Project
Pamela Zeigler-Petty speaking among the panelists at Fade to Black: Transitioning from Student to Professional on Feb. 1.
Fade to Black Career Panel kicks off Black History Month

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in