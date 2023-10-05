Latest Stories
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times' Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
October 4, 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
October 4, 2023
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
October 2, 2023

Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students

Amara Asrawi, Arts & Life Editor
September 27, 2023

The Deason Innovation Gym, also known as the DIG, holds weekly training sessions and workshops to help students develop their skills.

But it’s not your typical gym.

The DIG is a space in the Lyle School of Engineering where any student can turn their innovative thoughts into original and lasting projects.

Students build rockets, use computer software and more.

At a vinyl sticker workshop last spring, students used computer software and a vinyl cutter to create custom designs such as a blue raindrop.

DIG director Seth Orsborn said students can try their next idea.

“We’re a safe place to fail,” he said. “So a place where you can make mistakes and learn from that and continue to learn until you get the result that you’re looking for.”

Orsborn has been the director of the DIG for four years. He’s seen students initiate projects, help others and work on class assignments, such as a catapult for an engineering class.

While the DIG provides a space for purposeful learning, experimenting and creating, its lab technician, David Berberian, said the DIG allows him to help students with smaller projects.

“I’ve always enjoyed a lot of practical experience in my major and so one of the things I really enjoy about the DIG is always having something to work on and always being able to help others.”
