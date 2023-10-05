Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
October 4, 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
October 4, 2023
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
October 2, 2023

Family Weekend 2023

Ellen Rogers, Arts & Life Editor, Layout & Design
October 4, 2023
This+is+the+27th+year+for+the+Association+of+Black+Students+fish+fry.
Gallery11 Photos
Grace Bair
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.

Friends and family filled campus Friday and Saturday to celebrate SMU Family Weekend.

To kick off the weekend, the Mothers and Dads Club was officially signed into SMU by Dr. K.C. Mmje Friday morning.

Families celebrated Friday night at the Association of Black Students 27th Annual Fish Fry and Student Foundation’s Night on the Lawn.

The Boulevard on Saturday featured activities in the Indoor Practice Center and tents with information, food and photo opportunities for visiting family members.

Families started drifting towards Ford Stadium at 6 p.m. to watch the SMU football team kick off against the Charlotte 49ers at 6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend ended with a decisive 34-16 victory for the Mustangs.
More to Discover
More in Breaking
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
SMU has emergency resources like SMU Aware and the SMU campus safety app that keep students informed about potential threats.
SMU's Active Threat Policy: Avoid, Deny, Defend
BREAKING: President Turner releases statement following SCOTUS affirmative action decision
BREAKING: President Turner releases statement following SCOTUS affirmative action decision
More in Campus Life
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in