Family Weekend 2023

Friends and family filled campus Friday and Saturday to celebrate SMU Family Weekend.

To kick off the weekend, the Mothers and Dads Club was officially signed into SMU by Dr. K.C. Mmje Friday morning.

Families celebrated Friday night at the Association of Black Students 27th Annual Fish Fry and Student Foundation’s Night on the Lawn.

The Boulevard on Saturday featured activities in the Indoor Practice Center and tents with information, food and photo opportunities for visiting family members.

Families started drifting towards Ford Stadium at 6 p.m. to watch the SMU football team kick off against the Charlotte 49ers at 6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend ended with a decisive 34-16 victory for the Mustangs.