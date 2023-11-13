OPINION: Politicians, respect the picket lines

The opening question of the Second Republican Primary Debate unearthed a major issue.

If you blocked out the debate or just decided to skip it altogether, let me give you a refresher. Debate moderators asked the candidates about the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, and whether they believe those on strike should be fired for causing disruptions.

Candidate responses pointed to the failure of “Bidenomics.” Mike Pence even noted that “Joe Biden doesn’t belong on a picket line, he belongs on the unemployment line.”

UAW aren’t the only ones on strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) ended their strike after 150 days while actors in SAG-AFTRA are still marching on the picket lines. There’s also been nurses, hotel staff, pilots, and even Starbucks baristas who have thrown up their hands and said “enough is enough.”

Every American has felt the impact of these strikes: it doesn’t matter if you are on the picket lines or are just upset that Saturday Night Live’s premiere was delayed.

Let’s play the blame game, shall we? Right now, my blame goes toward inflation and wage inequality.

Inflation has been on the rise since Biden placed his hand on the Bible according to NBC. As of October 12, 2023, the inflation rate is 3.7%. Of course, this is concerning, as prices keep going up and wages are not adjusted based on the inflation rate.

This is where the topic of wage inequality enters the chat. In 2022, General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, was compensated a total of $34,106,824. That is down from the $62,260,812 she made in 2021. Oh no! She’s down $28 million! How tragic!

Turning to the entertainment industry, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek’s total compensation amounted to $32.5 million. Chapeck replaced Bob Iger who was received $45.9 million in 2021.

Many other CEOs in major American industries total compensation matches up with Barra, Chapek, and Iger. The optics don’t look good for these millionaire CEOs whose workers struggle to support themselves as inflation continues to rise.

That’s why it feels off-putting when Republicans on the debate stage mock Joe Biden for standing alongside auto workers. Because, truthfully, that’s what Republicans should be doing. If conservative candidates want strikes to end and “Bidenomics” to disappear, showing up on the picket lines as a savior from inflation and low wages isn’t a terrible idea.