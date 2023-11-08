Tri Delta hosts Trunk or Treat

SMU’s Delta Delta Delta hosted a Halloween alumni event last week. “Trunk or Treat” is held every year at the sorority house for local Dallas alumni and their children. Candy is passed out from the trunks of current members’ cars which are decorated with halloween decor, but because of the rain, the event was held inside this year.

This year, children were welcomed inside the Tri Delta house and greeted with juice boxes, snacks, candy, face painting and more. They continued upstairs to trick or treat at each member’s door in the house.

Members of Tri Delta sat outside their doors on the upper levels of the sorority house and let children pick their favorite treats.