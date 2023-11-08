Latest Stories
Jerry Mitchell shares a picture of Vernon Dahmer, American civil rights activist and NAACP leader committed to voting rights.
An investigative reporter exposes injustice for more than three decades
November 8, 2023
Forward Chantae Embry defends the ball against UC Riverside.
Men and Women's Basketball season opener
November 8, 2023
Starship robots congregate on campus at night.
Starships help students around campus
November 8, 2023
Protesters in favor of Israel and Palestine, respectively, stand waving their flags in the street.
A brief timeline of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
November 8, 2023
A young boy lights up with excitement after meeting a life sized Spider Man.
Tri Delta hosts Trunk or Treat
November 7, 2023
Ken Mattox and Melody Mattox hold hands in celebration of their 30th year anniversary at the place they were proposed to.
Love at SMU
November 7, 2023

Davis Sinnott, Contributor
November 7, 2023
Davis Sinnott
SMU’s Delta Delta Delta hosted a Halloween alumni event last week. “Trunk or Treat” is held every year at the sorority house for local Dallas alumni and their children. Candy is passed out from the trunks of current members’ cars which are decorated with halloween decor, but because of the rain, the event was held inside this year.

This year, children were welcomed inside the Tri Delta house and greeted with juice boxes, snacks, candy, face painting and more. They continued upstairs to trick or treat at each member’s door in the house.

Members of Tri Delta sat outside their doors on the upper levels of the sorority house and let children pick their favorite treats.
