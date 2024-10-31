The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

The Secret Ingredient to SMU Homecoming: Pomping

Liz Cruz, Copy Editor
October 31, 2024
Liz Cruz

The Secret Ingredient to SMU Homecoming: Pomping
SMU’s Homecoming is in full swing. The week’s events include a parade, philanthropy activities, Rock the Vote and other Homecoming entertainment. The weekend concludes with a football game versus Pitt at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s theme is Board Games/Game on SMU. For over the past 100 years, SMU students have shown their school spirit through partnering with organizations on campus to create a float for the game day parade.

Organizations spend countless hours in SMU’s East Campus garage perfecting their float for the big day. These hours consist of “pomping,” which is best described as the art of rolling tissue paper into tiny balls to decorate a parade float. This is an opportunity for students to gather with their current friends, make new friends and create memories.

Senior Nathan Prince, vice president of programming for Student Foundation, believes that pomping builds anticipation around Homecoming because it raises school spirit and creates excitement for the event. SF acts as the non-affiliated body who supervises all student organization activity and conduct.

Alpha Chi Omega makes their Candy Land float for homecoming. (Liz Cruz)

“Pomping is a wonderful excuse for students to connect with friends from their own and other organizations,” Prince said. “The long hours dedicated to decorating parade floats give students the chance to chat, bond and share plenty of laughs.”

Students like Chloe Almond agree. As Homecoming captain for Alpha Chi Omega, Almond faces pressure of competing for the sorority’s fourth straight Homecoming victory. Alpha Chi Omega has put in hours of pomping to ensure they’re in the best position to win. Floats are judged on game day by Homecoming judges who consist of SMU faculty and staff.

With this year’s theme, Alpha Chi Omega is decorating their float as Candyland. Alpha Chi Omega’s hard work is represented by bright colors, a variety of candies and gingerbread people.

“I have never felt so supported and loved by my organization,” Almond said. “Homecoming is a huge event that comes with many challenges, but with my sisters by my side I know we will accomplish amazing things.”

Pomping is a unique opportunity for organizations to work towards a common goal. Even though each organization is competing against the other, everyone shares similar experiences. Just ask Kappa Kappa Gamma member Tilly Matheson.

“I got to meet a lot of people because you’re sitting there for hours at a time without anything to do except talk to each other,” Matheson said. “We all get delusional because we’re there so late with our friends, it’s funny.”

This time-honored tradition continues to shape SMU’s identity. As the parade floats roll down the Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Saturday, remember: behind every dazzling float is a story of friendship, creativity and countless hours of pomping.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Representatives working at the SMU Abroad Fair.
Traveling the World on SMU’s Campus
Do celebrity images change when they endorse presidential candidates?
Do celebrity images change when they endorse presidential candidates?
Outside hitter, Jamison Wheeler has helped the Mustangs in its inaugural ACC season. Career highlights include being named to the first-team All-AAC in 2022 and 2023.
Women's Volleyball Moves Up in Ranking
Graphic created by journalism students in the Reporting on Human Rights class at SMU.
A guide to voting for SMU students
Trader Joe's fall finds are back in-stores for the season
Trader Joe's fall finds are back in-stores for the season
Katy Perry's failed feminist revamp: old sounds, abusers and bad vibes
Katy Perry's failed feminist revamp: old sounds, abusers and bad vibes
About the Contributor
Liz Cruz
Liz Cruz, Copy Editor
As the copy editor for The Daily Campus, Liz ensures stories are up to date with AP style and free of errors before publishing for accurate and free-flowing copy. She collaborates with the EIC, managing editor and other editors for last minute edits. Liz previously served as the audience engagement and assistant copy editor of The Daily Campus and was a Dallas Morning News Fellow in spring 2024. She also covers news on campus, you can reach her at [email protected].