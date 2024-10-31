The Secret Ingredient to SMU Homecoming: Pomping

SMU’s Homecoming is in full swing. The week’s events include a parade, philanthropy activities, Rock the Vote and other Homecoming entertainment. The weekend concludes with a football game versus Pitt at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s theme is Board Games/Game on SMU. For over the past 100 years, SMU students have shown their school spirit through partnering with organizations on campus to create a float for the game day parade.

Organizations spend countless hours in SMU’s East Campus garage perfecting their float for the big day. These hours consist of “pomping,” which is best described as the art of rolling tissue paper into tiny balls to decorate a parade float. This is an opportunity for students to gather with their current friends, make new friends and create memories.

Senior Nathan Prince, vice president of programming for Student Foundation, believes that pomping builds anticipation around Homecoming because it raises school spirit and creates excitement for the event. SF acts as the non-affiliated body who supervises all student organization activity and conduct.

“Pomping is a wonderful excuse for students to connect with friends from their own and other organizations,” Prince said. “The long hours dedicated to decorating parade floats give students the chance to chat, bond and share plenty of laughs.”

Students like Chloe Almond agree. As Homecoming captain for Alpha Chi Omega, Almond faces pressure of competing for the sorority’s fourth straight Homecoming victory. Alpha Chi Omega has put in hours of pomping to ensure they’re in the best position to win. Floats are judged on game day by Homecoming judges who consist of SMU faculty and staff.

With this year’s theme, Alpha Chi Omega is decorating their float as Candyland. Alpha Chi Omega’s hard work is represented by bright colors, a variety of candies and gingerbread people.

“I have never felt so supported and loved by my organization,” Almond said. “Homecoming is a huge event that comes with many challenges, but with my sisters by my side I know we will accomplish amazing things.”

Pomping is a unique opportunity for organizations to work towards a common goal. Even though each organization is competing against the other, everyone shares similar experiences. Just ask Kappa Kappa Gamma member Tilly Matheson.

“I got to meet a lot of people because you’re sitting there for hours at a time without anything to do except talk to each other,” Matheson said. “We all get delusional because we’re there so late with our friends, it’s funny.”

This time-honored tradition continues to shape SMU’s identity. As the parade floats roll down the Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Saturday, remember: behind every dazzling float is a story of friendship, creativity and countless hours of pomping.