Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
October 4, 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
October 4, 2023
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
October 2, 2023

Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week

SMU will not host any related events this week.
Morghyn Moabery and Liz Cruz
October 4, 2023
SMUs+Fondren+Library+will+not+hold+events+recognizing+Banned+Books+Week.
Liz Cruz
SMU’s Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.

SMU Libraries will not be coordinating events for Banned Books Week, while the Dallas Public Library will hold multiple events this week.

Banned Books Week is “an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries,” the Dallas Public Library’s website said.

The Municipal Library Board on Tuesday discussed plans for the first week of October, celebrated by libraries across the U.S. as Banned Books Week. Displays and various programs including banned book scavenger hunts, escape rooms, trivia, crafts, and the memory station will be incorporated into libraries all around Dallas.

“We did ask all of our library locations to do displays in relation to banned books week,” said Kristen Calvert, the Dallas Public Library’s central district manager. Everybody should have some kind of creative [display] and tailor to their location’s display that talks about books that have been banned in the past.”

Dallas Public Library is hosting multiple Banned Book Week events. Photo courtesy of Dallas Public Library.

Dallas Public Library visitors will soon be able to record a sample of their favorite controversial titles at a new “memory station.”

The memory station will allow participants to pick their favorite banned title like the Harry Potter books and “To Kill a Mockingbird” and tell a story about a memory they associate with it. Then, the book is scanned and the memory is transcribed. Participants can keep a copy to take with them or share with others.

Calvert said the idea was inspired by an event at the American Library Association Conference that a few board members attended earlier this year.

“I remember looking through the [banned] books and trying to decide which one I wanted to read from because they all kind of give you different memories,” Calvert said.

SMU Libraries is not holding any related events this week.

Other Banned Books Week events across the city will involve other parts of the Dallas literary community. Wild Detectives, a bookstore and cafe in the Bishop Arts District, will host banned book trivia, which Calvert said was extremely successful last year. There will also be blackout poetry related to banned books, trivia events, and book title coasters spread through different locations.

“You really can do anything you want surrounded by banned books next week,” Calvert said.

Update on Bonds


The Municipal Library Board also discussed the city’s upcoming $1 billion bond proposal, and the library’s portion of those funds.

From outdated construction to non-upgraded disability-standard accessibility, the board has set renovations as a priority in the City of Dallas’ 2024 bond package at three library locations: Preston Royal Branch Library North Oak Cliff Branch Library and Park Forest Branch Library.

If the bond package passes in 2024, the Preston Royal branch will be remodeled and updated while the North Oak Cliff and Park Forest branches will be torn down and replaced.

The city’s bond committee is recommending $35 million for the library renovations, although the board originally asked for $50 million. That would give about $15 million for each new build library, and about $10 million for Preston Royal’s renovation.

The bond funds will supplement $3.8 million set aside previously in the library’s budget for the renovation.

Jo Giudice, the director of the Dallas Public Library, said that as a city employee she and other library employees cannot advocate for the proposed funds at a series of town hall meetings scheduled to discuss the upcoming bond package. She encouraged members of the all-volunteer municipal library board to attend each town hall meeting and push for the funding of libraries.

Giudice said the renovations will help the system better serve all Dallas residents. She said land was bought for the new libraries as part of the 2008 bond, and that the new funds will fulfill a promise to build them.

“We’re here to serve all the residents of the city of Dallas,” Giudice said. “We serve a very diverse population.”
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
Students presented films at a showcase put on by the film department Thursday.
Filmmakers get real at student film showcase
Rabbi Heidi Coretz, assistant chaplain for Jewish Life at SMU and director of Hillel at SMU, says antisemitism has been on the rise at SMU.
Rabbi Heidi Coretz is your home away from home
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
More in Campus Life
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus
Students gathered to hear from speakers about the state of American democracy last Tuesday.
Bright minds speak candidly about America at the Tate Lecture Series
Liv Fuller with her golden retriever, Tucker. A new Texas House bill changes the process by which support animals are certified. Photo courtesy of Liv Fuller.
House Bill No. 5206 challenges support animal certification process
More in City
Chelsea Emmick, SMU senior, purchases a water bottle in Fondren Library.
New Texas law threatens workers’ and students’ health in unpredictable weather
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
Sanderia Faye Smith with the speakers for the panel discussion The Publishing Process. Photo credit: Jordyn Harrell
A day of representation at the Dallas Lit Fest
Meridian Restaurant, Feb. 22, 2023, in Dallas, Texas (Cloi Bryan/SMU)
Five Black-owned restaurants to try in DFW
Frances Tiafoe beat Mackenzie McDonald in Wednesday nights match to advance to the quarterfinals. Photo credit: Catie George
The Dallas Open concludes after intense week
Laurie Clayton and David Senter, recent graduates from Southern Methodist University, celebrate their second Valentines Day as a couple outside The Grenada Theater in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (The Daily Campus/Anna Leist) Photo credit: Anna Leist
Gifting app founded by SMU alumna celebrates connection and community with Valentine’s Day partnership

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in