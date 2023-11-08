Women’s Soccer bound for AAC Championship

Latest Stories
American Athletic Conference

SMU Women’s Soccer toppled No. 7 seed Florida Atlantic 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference Championship’s semifinal match on Thursday.

Wayny Balata was a star player in the first half scoring two goals for the Mustangs. Her first goal came in the 2nd minute and was assisted by Mayu Inokawa. Shortly after, she scored in the 8th minute off of a penalty kick.

Balata’s two goals brought her total to three this season. Her only goal coming into the semifinal match also came against Florida Atlantic in Oct.

Sophomore Eliana Samala scored late in the second half to close the match. Samala was eager to get a goal this game after having six shots and no goals against Tulsa in the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Samantha Estrada celebrated her fifth shutout of the season with three saves.

The Mustangs will face No. 1 seed Memphis in the final match of the American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday Nov. 5th at 1 p.m.

The Memphis Tigers won the title match in 2022 and are making their third consecutive appearance in the final. The Tigers are coming off a 2-0 win over No. 5 seed Charlotte.
