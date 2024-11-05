The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU marks ACC, ‘Enfield Era’ with 96-62 victory over Tarleton State

Boopie Miller scores 21 points in SMU’s ACC basketball debut, topples Tarleton State in home opener under new head coach Andy Enfield
Kirk Ogunrinde, Staff Writer
November 5, 2024
Chloe Casdorph
The Mustangs toppled the Texans in their home opener game in Moody Coliseum.

SMU men’s basketball defeated Tarleton State 96-62 Monday in a strong home opening display at Moody Coliseum.
SMU dominated both halves, and at one point, led by as much as 37 points during the second half. The Mustangs were accurate from all over the floor, shooting 54% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range. The Mustangs also outperformed the Texans in turnovers, points in the paint, fast break points and bench points.

Head coach Andy Enfield remarked the stellar performance from all his players, calling their performance on Monday “very impressive.” (Chloe Casdorph)

SMU head coach Andy Enfield attributed their strong performance to the complete team performance from the players.

“I thought tonight no matter who was on the court the performance was very impressive,” he said. “We had a lot of energy.”

Boopie Miller, a transfer from Wake Forest, took the game by its horns, scoring 21 points with a 8-15 shot conversion from the field. He also chipped in with 7 assists and 4 steals.

In addition to a stellar performance by Miller, Kario Oquendo and returner Chuck Harris combined for 32 points – scoring 16 each on opening night. The team had 6 different players in double-digit scoring.

“We did a great job playing the game at our pace,” said SMU forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, one of only three returning scholarship players.

Enfield, previously with USC, took over this season as the Mustangs look to rebuild with a new roster. The SMU team saw nine new faces coming into the year, including seven transfers.

With the win, SMU continues its streak of 13 straight undefeated home openers.

SMU is now 1-1 for the season and hopes to extend the streak as they play Florida A&M on Nov. 7 at the Moody Coliseum. This would be the first of a treble of home games for the Mustangs.

