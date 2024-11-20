Strong offensive in mens’s basketball leads to victory against Prairie View A&M

The Mustangs declare victory again after a 110-69 win against Prairie View A&M.

Despite early challenges in the first period, SMU regained momentum. A turnover from Kario Oquendo was followed by a strong defensive rebound from Yohan Traroe, but Oquendo was unable to shake off another turnover soon after.

Despite the mistakes, BJ Edwards secured an offensive rebound, a turnover soon after. The game saw solid plays from the Mustangs, including a jumper from Tibet Goerner and a layup from Matt Cross. Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Cross each grabbed defensive rebounds while Goerner also added an offensive board.

The first half ended with Cross hitting two three-pointers, one assisted by Edwards and another assisted by Chuck Harris. At the half, SMU led 51-46. Though the Mustangs were up, coach Enfield was not satisfied with the team’s defensive performance, acknowledging they needed to make adjustments.

“At halftime, I didn’t say much, I was very disappointed in our defensive effort. We’re bigger than that team, they’re very quick though and had a lot of guards,” Enfield said. “This put a lot of pressure on our players.”

The Mustangs started off the second half with a strong defense, with a steal by Goerner and a couple of key turnovers from Harris. Cross continued his standout performance, grabbing another defensive rebound and adding a steal to his stat line. Jerell Colbert came back with a dunk assisted by Harris.

Forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton reflected on the team’s mindset shift during halftime.

“We just had to lock in. I think we came on a little slower in the first half, and the guys

realized that,” Ambrose-Hylton said. “We made sure in the locker room that everyone understood we needed to step it up, and made sure to bring the energy a little harder.”

Boopie Miller proved to be a crucial offensive presence, pulling down an offensive rebound and hitting three-pointers. Harris and Oquendo also found success from the three-point line. Even with a foul on Miller, the Mustangs didn’t slow down, and Matt Cross capped off an impressive second-half performance with a layup.

The Mustangs’ defense, led by steals from Goerner and Cross, stifled Prairie View A&M’s offense, while SMU’s offensive execution grew stronger in the second half. With impressive performances across the board, the Mustangs secured a 110-69 win.

The Mustangs return to Moody Coliseum this Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.