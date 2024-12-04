SMU men’s basketball dominates Alabama State on the court

Men’s basketball extended their winning streak after defeating Alabama State yesterday, Dec. 3, 72-101.

The Mustangs took to the court at Moody Coliseum, with their starting lineup featuring junior guard B.J. Edwards, who’s brought in double figures in four consecutive games, and senior forward Matt Cross, who just came off a double-double performance. Rounding out the starting five were Boopie Miller, Yohan Traore, and Samet Yigitoglu, all players showing their potential in what has been an exciting season so far.

SMU wasted no time showcasing their dominance in the first half. After an early 11-0 run, they quickly established control and led 25-18 by the 11:33 mark. SMU’s offensive and defensive toughness overtook Alabama State as the Mustangs shot a remarkable 47.8% from the field compared to Alabama State’s 34.8%. The Mustangs displayed their strong physicality in rebounds, pulling down 56 boards. The Mustangs’ speed and depth were also key, outscoring their opponents and taking a 49-39 lead at halftime.

In the second half, SMU continued with another explosive 10-0 run, extending their lead to 62-41. Kario Oquendo led the way on offense with a season-high 20 points. This also marked Oquendo’s fourth consecutive game scoring double figures. Matt Cross added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season while B.J. Edwards chipped in 11 points and 5 assists, also continuing his streak of double-digit performances. Samet Yigitoglu also impressed with 12 points and eight rebounds, solidifying his status as a rising star for the Mustangs.

At the final buzzer, SMU scored over 100 points for the third time this season. Head coach Andy Enfield, in his first season at the helm, guided his team to a dominant 7-2 record, improving to 5-1 at home. Coach Enfield felt pleased with his team’s performance and their growth thus far in the season.

“I’m really happy with our performance. We had seven players in double figures, which is a first for us,” Enfield said. “What we learned is that you have to play really well in the first 40 minutes.”

Guard Kario Oquendo says the team’s growth has come gradually, but it’s evident in their growing winning streak.

“I think it’s finally getting to the point where we are starting to figure out how to play as a team,” Oquendo said. “You can see it from game to game. We’re getting better, and every practice, we’re getting better. I believe the more games we play together, the more the strings start coming together.”

The Mustangs return to Moody Coliseum on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. as they host Virginia for their first ACC game of the season.