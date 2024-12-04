The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

SMU men’s basketball dominates Alabama State on the court

Kennedy Hardeman, Contributor
December 4, 2024
Kennedy Hardeman

Men’s basketball extended their winning streak after defeating Alabama State yesterday, Dec. 3, 72-101.

The Mustangs took to the court at Moody Coliseum, with their starting lineup featuring junior guard B.J. Edwards, who’s brought in double figures in four consecutive games, and senior forward Matt Cross, who just came off a double-double performance. Rounding out the starting five were Boopie Miller, Yohan Traore, and Samet Yigitoglu, all players showing their potential in what has been an exciting season so far.

SMU wasted no time showcasing their dominance in the first half. After an early 11-0 run, they quickly established control and led 25-18 by the 11:33 mark. SMU’s offensive and defensive toughness overtook Alabama State as the Mustangs shot a remarkable 47.8% from the field compared to Alabama State’s 34.8%. The Mustangs displayed their strong physicality in rebounds, pulling down 56 boards. The Mustangs’ speed and depth were also key, outscoring their opponents and taking a 49-39 lead at halftime.

In the second half, SMU continued with another explosive 10-0 run, extending their lead to 62-41. Kario Oquendo led the way on offense with a season-high 20 points. This also marked Oquendo’s fourth consecutive game scoring double figures. Matt Cross added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season while B.J. Edwards chipped in 11 points and 5 assists, also continuing his streak of double-digit performances. Samet Yigitoglu also impressed with 12 points and eight rebounds, solidifying his status as a rising star for the Mustangs.

At the final buzzer, SMU scored over 100 points for the third time this season. Head coach Andy Enfield, in his first season at the helm, guided his team to a dominant 7-2 record, improving to 5-1 at home. Coach Enfield felt pleased with his team’s performance and their growth thus far in the season.

“I’m really happy with our performance. We had seven players in double figures, which is a first for us,” Enfield said. “What we learned is that you have to play really well in the first 40 minutes.”

Guard Kario Oquendo says the team’s growth has come gradually, but it’s evident in their growing winning streak.

“I think it’s finally getting to the point where we are starting to figure out how to play as a team,” Oquendo said. “You can see it from game to game. We’re getting better, and every practice, we’re getting better. I believe the more games we play together, the more the strings start coming together.”

The Mustangs return to Moody Coliseum on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. as they host Virginia for their first ACC game of the season.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
SMU Women’s basketball extends winning streak after dominating UT Arlington
SMU Women’s basketball extends winning streak after dominating UT Arlington
SMU Men's basketball team plays against Mississippi State at home in Moody colosseum in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2024
Men's basketball failed to keep up first quarter score against Mississippi State
Strong offensive in mens's basketball leads to victory against Prairie View A&M
Strong offensive in mens's basketball leads to victory against Prairie View A&M
SMU Women's basketball falls to Old Dominion University in close game
SMU Women's basketball falls to Old Dominion University in close game
SMU men's basketball came out on top against UNC-Greensboro in Moody Coliseum.
Men’s basketball maintains winning momentum with a win over UNCG
SMU basketball player, B.J. Edwards dribbles the ball while Florida A&M basketball player, Kaleb Washington attempts to block him during the game at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas on November 7, 2024.
Men’s basketball recap: SMU defeats Florida A&M
More in Men's
SMU men's soccer moves on to the next round in the NCAA Championships where they will play No. 5 Dayton.
The Mustangs best Washington, advance in NCAA Championships
SMU men’s soccer falls to Wake Forest in ACC Championship quarterfinal match
SMU men’s soccer falls to Wake Forest in ACC Championship quarterfinal match
(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
SMU Guard Zhuric Phelps shoots a three-point-shot over UTSA forward Trey Edmunds
Men's basketball stopped by UTSA scoring intensity
Forward Chantae Embry defends the ball against UC Riverside.
Men and Women's Basketball season opener
SMU Defender, Mads Westergren #4 (middle) celebrating his goal with teammates
SMU Men's Soccer keeps momentum against Memphis
More in Sports
Eric Dickerson answers questions asked by reporters in the Armstrong Field House in Dallas, Texas, on December 3, 2024.
Sports legend Eric Dickerson talks NIL nearly 40 years after the death penalty
The Mustangs continue their winning streak with a win over California
The Mustangs continue their winning streak with a win over California
The Mustangs officially have a spot in the ACC Championships in Charlotte.
Mustangs’ victory over Virginia sets road to ACC Championship
College Night at Trinity FC: A Review
College Night at Trinity FC: A Review
SMU volleyball claims another victory after defeating Florida State
SMU volleyball claims another victory after defeating Florida State
Mustang volleyball secures a victory at home against Miami
Mustang volleyball secures a victory at home against Miami