Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
October 4, 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
October 4, 2023
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
October 2, 2023

    SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener

    Saint Garcia, Contributor
    October 5, 2023
    The+Mustang+offense+holds+back+the+Charlotte+49ers+in+Ford+Stadium.
    Mark Reese
    The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.

    SMU remains undefeated at home after dominating Charlotte 34-16 in their American Athletic Conference (AAC) opener on Sept. 30.

    SMU comes off a loss to rival TCU last week in what may be one of the last Iron Skillet games.

    At the post-game press conference, head coach Rhett Lashlee said the win “was vital.”

    “Anytime you can come away with a double-digit conference win you’re going to be happy,” he said. “Your conference season is a big deal. To start 1-0 was huge.”

    SMU fans were hyped up after seeing President George W. Bush conduct the coin toss and SMU quarterback Preston Stone delivered, rushing for 15 yards for a first down. SMU continued downfield with ease as Stone was able to complete a 12-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. The Mustang defense in the first half stopped multiple runs at the line of scrimmage and caused the 49ers to lose yardage. Charlotte couldn’t get into a rhythm and a bad snap on a 4th down meant a 20-yard loss plus a turnover which put SMU into scoring position on the 49ers 15-yard line.

    Collin Rogers goes for the kick against the 49ers in Ford Stadium. (Mark Reese )

    The Mustangs took full advantage of the field position and senior running back Jaylan Knighton rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.

    The 49ers only response came from a 21-yard field goal which was met with the Mustangs’ quick response of a 22-yard field goal, ending the half 17-3.

    SMU didn’t let up as Knighton went on to score a 95-yard rushing touchdown tying for the second-longest run in SMU history and the third-longest in AAC history. The following drive ended with SMU Kicker, Collin Rogers, converting a 33-yard field goal pushing the Mustangs into the at lead to 27-3 midway through the third quarter.

    Charlotte tried to stop the bleeding against the Ponies by putting their trust in quarterback, Trexler Ivey, and found some success. They were able to slowly move downfield with passes to receivers and costly SMU penalties. Ivey threw a 3-yard passing touchdown but failed on the two-point conversion and SMU led 27-9 after three quarters.

    SMU’s American Athletic Conference opener against Charlotte occurred on Family Weekend.

    Midway through the fourth quarter, Ivey and the 49ers made their way back in the red zone as Ivey scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown, but Stone and the Mustangs quickly answered back with a 23-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Maryland to seal the victory.

    Stone completed 14 of 23 passes for 135 yards, two TDs, and one interception. Knighton finished with 150 rushing yards on 11 carries while averaging 13.6 yards per carry.

    SMU will be going into the bye-week as they prepare to go on the road to face East Carolina on Oct. 12.
    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    SMU and PVAM players clash on the field in Ford Stadium on Saturday.
    SMU victorious over Prairie View A&M in inaugural meeting
    An SMU Volleyball player spikes the ball against Baylor in Moody Coliseum.
    SMU Volleyball defeats No. 14 seed Baylor
    The Mustangs will join 17 other teams in the ACC beginning in 2024. Photo courtesy of SMU.
    SMU to join Atlantic Coast Conference
    An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
    SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
    University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
    BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
    SMU and UTRGV mens soccer players line up on the field at the August 24 match at Washburne Stadium.
    SMU bests UTRGV in season opener

    SMU Daily Campus

    The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
    © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in