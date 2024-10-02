Trader Joe’s fall finds are back in-stores for the season

Trader Joe’s seasonal fall products are back in stock at all the store’s locations nationwide. The limited edition pumpkin, apple, and maple goods will remain on the shelves until the end of Nov.

Trader Joe’s published the first Fearless Flyer of the fall season on Sept. 9, 2024. It listed the fan favorites that would be returning for the autumn months, as well as some new additions to the shelves.

The Fearless Flyer resembles a classic newspaper with the headline-style product descriptions and column layout. The design choice makes the flyer easy for readers to navigate and appeals to customers who appreciate a unique shopping experience. The writing style of the flyer is often lighthearted with the use of wordplay and puns, making it a memorable read.

The flyer overviews the diverse range of seasonal products that Trader Joe’s has in stores. From frozen goods like savory squash pastry bites and pumpkin ice cream, refrigerated items like pumpkin ravioli and maple flavored oat milk, and shelved items such as apple shortbread cookies and fall leaf tortilla chips, Trader Joe’s fall products can be stored depending on individual customer preferences.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has nine Trader Joe’s locations that are stocked with the same fall-inspired items. The location on Cole Ave. in the Knox Henderson area has designated shelving spaces for the seasonal products, and the employees made it their goal to highlight the presence of the seasonal products.

Natalie Nev, an employee of two years at the Trader Joe’s in Knox Henderson, looks forward to the seasonal items and enjoys talking to customers about their opinions on the new items.

“The seasonal items definitely increase the traffic in the store. Customers have told me countless times that they do not normally shop at Trader Joe’s, but when they hear about the seasonal items, they want to try them,” Nev said.

Trader Joe’s seasonal goods range from summertime flavors during the summer months, to the fall items that are in-stores now, to holiday, spring and winter specials. The store introduces all the seasonal items once a year and are removed from shelves after the designated season, only to reappear the following year.

Nev has enjoyed her time working at Trader Joe’s and views her co-workers as family. She thinks that Trader Joe’s differs from the grocery stores she worked for in the past and attributes this to what Trader Joe’s offers.

“Trader Joe’s has a unique blend of fun, affordable, and quality products,” Nev said. “We offer a lot of innovative items that make our customers, and us employees, excited to come into the store.”

Nev notices shoppers stocking up on the fall products and attributes it to the limited time and availability of the seasonal items.

Maya Basra, a Trader Joe’s customer, takes full advantage of the fall products when they are in season since she has not found any similar creations at the other grocery stores she frequents.

“I feel an element of surprise and excitement when I shop at Trader Joe’s and see any new seasonal items since they are always so unique,” Basra said.

Basra subscribes to the Trader Joe’s email newsletter which sends out the store’s Fearless Flyer monthly.

“The newsletter is convenient because it shares information about any new items, along with recipes that can be made with them,” Basra said.

Stands located outside and inside all Trader Joe’s stores hold copies of the Fearless Flyer for customers who are not subscribed to their newsletter.

Emily Furr, another Trader Joe’s shopper, did not know about the Fearless Flyer or email newsletter, but knows about the seasonal offerings.

“Fall is my favorite time of year, so I love the seasonal pumpkin and maple items from Trader Joe’s,” Furr said. “My favorite fall inspired item of theirs is the frozen butternut squash mac and cheese.”

Furr finds the fall items comforting no matter the season, so she tries to take full advantage of them when they are available in store.

“When Trader Joe’s has the fall items I enjoy in stock for the season, I stock up” Furr said.