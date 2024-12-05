Nearly half a century of tradition: SMU’s Celebration of Lights illuminates campus once again

Katie Bergelin SMU campus lights up at during the last musical performance of the night.

Beneath a canopy of twinkling lights and the glow of hundreds of candles, the SMU community gathered on the Dallas Hall lawn on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to sing carols, share traditions, and welcome the holiday season in a celebration that has united Mustangs for nearly 50 years.

The 47th annual Celebration of Lights featured holiday music performed by some of SMU’s most talented student vocalists who sang songs from “Silent Night” to “Winter Wonderland.” President R. Gerald Turner also delivered his ritual reading of the Christmas story from the Gospel of Luke, which has become a beloved tradition for the Celebration of Lights.

Beyond the lighting ceremony, Dallas Hall Lawn buzzed with holiday activities for all ages. Guests posed for photos with live reindeer and had their portraits drawn by caricature artists. Attendees were also able to indulge in festive treats like hot cocoa, warm cookies, and beignets.

The evening concluded with the much-anticipated lighting of Dallas Hall, the Christmas tree, and the surrounding landscape, accompanied by a final performance that invited all attendees to sing along in unity.

What began in 1977 as the Festival of Lights, an idea by student Vicki Sterquell (’78), has grown into one of SMU’s longest-standing and most beloved traditions. For nearly half a century, the Celebration of Lights has drawn Mustangs from all walks of life to Dallas Hall Lawn, creating a space where holiday joy and community spirit shine brightest.

Originally a simple way to thank the community, the first Celebration of Lights featured white lights on Dallas Hall, student choir performances, and luminarias lining the walkways—a formula that remains at its core today.

SMU’s Student Foundation continues to plan this annual event and embraces new modern touches like livestreaming the celebration, while also preserving its timeless charm and traditions. Elise Waterston, SMU junior and Student Foundation campus events chair, oversaw the planning of this year’s event.

“Planning this event made me feel like I’ve been celebrating Christmas all year, which is so much fun,” Waterston said.

While many aspects of the Celebration of Lights make the event magical, the Christmas tree remains the undeniable focal point, drawing awe from the crowd as its lights illuminate the night.

“Student Foundation is not involved in securing the tree, but we get some fun facts about it,” Waterston said. “This year the tree was from Michigan, and it was the tallest tree SMU has gotten for any Celebration of Lights!”

The event has become a highlight of the year, offering Mustangs a moment of joy and togetherness before the semester’s end.

“The Celebration of Lights is such a special way for everyone to come together and share in something bigger than ourselves,” said junior Lauren Thuet. “I really appreciate how SMU keeps the traditional aspects of the event intact, like the Christmas story reading from President Turner. It creates a timeless feeling and I look forward to it every year.”

After 30 years at SMU, President R. Gerald Turner announced his resignation effective at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year on Aug. 25, 2024.

In a 2020 interview conducted by the SMU Daily Campus, Turner said, “The Celebration of Lights ceremony resonated with me from my first year at SMU and remains among our most beloved campus traditions.”

With Turner being such an integral part of the Celebration of Lights, students are curious what the ceremony will look like in the years to come.

“I wonder if President Turner will come back for the celebration and read the story even though he is stepping down,” sophomore Sophie Talabi said.

​​The Celebration of Lights offers an experience that extends beyond its traditions, bringing the University Park community together through a variety of festive activities. When discussing the planning timeline, Waterston says planning in advance is necessary.

“The planning process began right before the fall semester. Sometimes vendors book up months in advance for the holidays, so we book them in August,” Waterston said.

With the angelic voices of student singers performing Christmas classics to the joyous buzz of students and families enjoying their time together, the evening is filled with holiday cheer.

Junior Lucia Raborn shared how much she values the sense of togetherness the Celebration of Lights brings to campus.

“It’s so special to come out here and see familiar faces-people I’ve had classes with, professors, and my friends all gathered in one place,” she said.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Fjwf95JGurQ?feature=share

For Raborn, the evening is more than just a holiday tradition-it’s a reminder of the bonds that make SMU feel like home.

“It really highlights how tight-knit our community is, even at such a big event. I love that we can all come together to share in something so meaningful,” she said.