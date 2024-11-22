The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

College Night at Trinity FC: A Review

Mikaila Neverson, Podcast Producer
November 22, 2024
Ellie Hershkowitz

On Wednesday Nov. 20, lights shined at the historic Cotton Bowl as Dallas’ first professional women’s soccer team, Dallas Trinity FC, hosted Spokane Zephyr FC, during its inaugural college night. Despite ending the night in a draw (0-0), fans decked out in their Trinity FC kits cheered the team on throughout the game.

Clear skies and cold weather welcomed fans into the 90,000-seat stadium. To celebrate college night, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas State, and University of North Texas attended alongside fans and a marching band from James Madison High School. Despite lower attendance compared to weekend games, the fans made sure to cheer their home team on.

Mikaila Neverson

The real fan experience was palpable in the stands. One fan, Jessica Eisma, was excited to be in attendance as a soccer fan, saying Trinity FC is an accessible soccer community to be a part of.

“It’s so fun for me, because I’ve never been a fan of a local team, but I love soccer and it’s great for me to have a local team I can come and just enjoy,” Eisma said. “I feel like the fan merchandise is so great and affordable and so are the tickets. It’s such a fun atmosphere.”

During the game, fans chanted to encourage the team as they played. SMU alum and Trinity FC forward, Allie Thornton, said in an interview with The Daily Campus that as a player, she and the team feel the energy on the field from supporters. Fans and Trinity FC’s mascot, Boots, showed that energy on Wednesday.

Fans also had the opportunity to cheer on their college in a halftime soccer relay-race between SMU, Texas A&M, UNT and Texas State. In the final round against UNT, SMU took the win much to the delight and cheers of SMU’s student section.

Watching Trinity FC play for the first time felt like an intimate gathering of friends. Seeing all the fans interact with one another and the high school band brought warmth to the cold evening.

For fans wanting to support Trinity FC, you can purchase a ticket online and attend any of their upcoming games at the Cotton Bowl.

About the Contributor
Mikaila Neverson
Mikaila Neverson, News Editor
As news editor, Mikaila covers issues and events that affect students on campus. She keeps students updated on the news that matters most. Whether it be breaking news or campus events, she keeps students updated with what they need to know. She also has a penchant for podcasting and food writing.